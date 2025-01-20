Build your focus stack with these proven tools and gadgets

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

A dozen tabs open. Notifications pinging. I just opened my laptop and unread emails are already calling my name.

Sound familiar?

To break this routine, I’m relying on a carefully chosen stack of tools and tactics that protect deep work from daily distractions. Rather than hunting for a perfect productivity app, I’ve curated a three-layer system for planning, focus, and analysis. In today’s video and the post below I’ll show you how it works.