Build your focus stack with these proven tools and gadgets

[Images: Patrick Daxenbichler/Adobe Stock; valvectors/Adobe Stock]

BY Jeremy Caplan5 minute read

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here.

A dozen tabs open. Notifications pinging. I just opened my laptop and unread emails are already calling my name.

Sound familiar?

To break this routine, I’m relying on a carefully chosen stack of tools and tactics that protect deep work from daily distractions. Rather than hunting for a perfect productivity app, I’ve curated a three-layer system for planning, focus, and analysis. In today’s video and the post below I’ll show you how it works.

Feel free to steal any of these tactics as you’re refining your own workflow for the new year.

My focus stack has three layers:

  • Planning tools that help me decide where to direct my concentration.
  • Focus tools to help my wandering mind return to the task at hand.
  • Analysis tools for tracking progress and observations about my work so I can improve my focus over time.

1. Planning: Design your day

Think of focus setup like a chef’s mise-en-place: organizing your workspace before diving into complex work.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jeremy Caplan is the director of teaching and learning at CUNY's Newmark Graduate School of Journalism and the creator of the Wonder Tools newsletter.

