In this webinar, strategic c-suite leaders explore what businesses can do to embrace the promise of AI and expand its use cases—despite not having all the answers

Future-proof your business: How to lead, not lag, with AI

BY FastCo Works

What are the expectations for AI in 2025? How do C-suite leaders employ practical strategies for integrating AI into existing workflows without impairing operations? And how do organizations identify genuine opportunities (and avoid common pitfalls) amid the growing AI hype? 

In this engaging discussion led by Greg Lindsay, and featuring Matt Minetola, CIO of Elastic, Rick Rioboli, CTO of Comcast Connectivity and Platform, and Cynthia Stoddard, CIO of Adobe, learn about what’s next from AI in the year ahead and how to gain a competitive edge in a time of rapid transformation.  

