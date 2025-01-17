The Supreme Court’s decision on TikTok may have just turned a generation off politics

BY Chris Stokel-Walker2 minute read

Opinions can be shaped very quickly, and grudges last a long time. Donald Trump knows that better than most. Joe Biden ought to, but seemingly doesn’t.

How else to explain the naivety of taking TikTok to the limit of extinction, then getting the Supreme Court to uphold a law banning the app without any public evidence of the purported national security risk it is? While the decision the court made today to require TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to sell its crown jewel app to an American buyer or be banned in two days will have an immediate impact on the app’s 170 million users, it’s the longer-term ramifications that ought to be most worrying. TikTok’s user base is younger and more politically engaged than most. It’s why the app has been able to put up such a strong fight, and why it managed to stave off execution under the 2016-2020 Trump administration—living on only to be put out of its existence by Joe Biden’s White House. And it’s those tens of millions of young users—who won’t forget what happened today—who will come back to bite politicians of all stripes in the years to come.

