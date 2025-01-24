Productivity books are BS. Here’s what works instead

BY Rebekah Bastian4 minute read

I’m someone who does a lot: I’ve held multiple tech executive roles, founded and sold a startup, published an award-winning book, served on nonprofit boards, advised and invested in emerging companies, and kept a thriving creative life. I’m also raising two kids with my husband.

So it’s not surprising that I’m often asked which productivity books I recommend. People are often surprised by my response: I don’t read productivity books. Never have—never really wanted to. Why productivity books are BS I realized something recently, after going down a rabbit hole about productivity books from a heavily debated Threads post: the vast majority of best-selling productivity books are written by men—91% of the top 100 titles, in fact. And most of these authors have mentioned having a wife at home, an arrangement that often implies she’s handling much of the childcare and household management. That reality doesn’t match my own. Like so many working women, I carry a substantial portion of the “second shift” at home: cooking, homework help, bedtime routines, and general emotional support. Research from the Gender Equity Policy Institute backs this up, showing that working women in the U.S. spend twice as many hours on childcare and housework as working men do. The big chunk of uninterrupted time that these authors count on—whether it’s a 5 a.m. stretch of “sacred hours” or a mini-sabbatical to reboot creativity—just doesn’t exist in my life. If I tried to follow their advice, I’d be setting myself up for failure or burnout.

Here are just a few staples of popular productivity books that don’t mesh with my life as a working mother: Early-Morning Routines: Waking at dawn isn’t viable if you’re up at night with a restless kid or catching up on work after bedtime. Even if I do manage to rise before the sun, I often have immediate caregiving tasks.

Long, Uninterrupted Blocks of Deep Work: A meeting-heavy work schedule coupled with planned obligations, unplanned crises, and countless "mom, can you help me?" moments mean interruptions are part of my normal.

Outsourcing Everything: Emotional labor—like scheduling playdates and tracking immunizations—doesn't vanish just because you hire a virtual assistant. Plus, not everyone can afford or justify it.

Rigid Scheduling or Time Blocking: Kids don't operate on neat timetables (and, really, work doesn't either). It's tough to "block off" an hour for anything when a single text from school can upend your day.

Cutting Obligations. For mothers, certain "obligations" aren't optional (e.g., kids' doctor appointments, parent-teacher conferences, emotional support). How I stay productive (and happy) I didn't learn these tactics from a book, but I've discovered my own methods that work—with motherhood, work demands, and a rich personal life. 1. Appropriate Multitasking

Yes, “multitasking” often gets a bad rep, but I’ve found a sweet spot when combining tasks that use different parts of my brain. Years ago, my then-5-year-old refused to sleep unless I sat in the corner of his room. While I waited for him to drift off, I wrote huge sections of my book on my phone. I also created an entire art series using Post-it notes and Sharpies during meetings where I only needed to listen, not present. I listen to audiobooks and podcasts while commuting or walking the dog. For me, it’s about being respectful to the moment—if I’m in a collaborative meeting or spending quality time with someone, I focus. But when there’s an open lane to combine activities without shortchanging anyone, I take it.

2. Energizing Activities

The biggest productivity hack, in my experience, is to fill my life with meaningful work and relationships. I don’t have to muster the willpower to juggle my projects if they invigorate me. If I start feeling drained or resentful, that’s a sign I need to rethink how I’m spending my time. Surrounding myself with people, initiatives, and side projects that fill my cup ensures I have more energy for everything. 3. Rethinking productivity

Maybe the most crucial shift is defining productivity on my own terms. I view time with my family and friends as productive—I’m investing in relationships that matter. Creative hobbies—like aerial arts or art projects—are also productive, because they nourish my mental health. And rest is productive, because it replenishes the energy I need to show up fully in work and life. By refusing to measure myself strictly in terms of checked-off tasks or hours of “deep work,” I’m able to free myself from the rigid structures that productivity books champion. Instead, I aim for a life that’s fulfilling, balanced, and aligned with my priorities—family, creativity, growth, and community.

