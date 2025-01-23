How brands are tapping into LinkedIn’s influencer revolution 

As businesses seek more targeted, impactful campaigns, LinkedIn influencers are proving that influence and expertise may be the winning combination for 2025.

For brands aiming to connect with professional audiences, LinkedIn has emerged as the surprise star of influencer marketing. Once known solely as a platform for résumés and networking, it has transformed into a thriving marketplace where influencers share insights, build authority, and drive meaningful action.

“LinkedIn may not be the first platform that springs to mind for influencer marketing, but that’s quickly changing. B2B marketers and creators are spearheading this transformation, and even some B2C brands are starting to take notice,” says Jasmine Enberg, VP and Principal Analyst at Emarketer. She says the turmoil at Twitter/X has been a big factor in helping LinkedIn pick up some disgruntled users, especially influencers.

To dig deeper into this growing trend, I chatted with five marketers at brands including HubSpot, Wix, ClickUp, and Teachable to uncover how they are leveraging LinkedIn influencers to engage niche, professional audiences, and why this trend is only just beginning.