Meta and Snap stock prices sink despite the TikTok ban being upheld by the Supreme Court

BY Michael Grothaus3 minute read

Today, the United States Supreme Court announced its ruling to uphold the TikTok ban. The ruling means that on Sunday, January 19, Apple, Google, and other tech companies will be liable for heavy fines if they continue to host the app on their respective app stores.

But conventional wisdom says the ruling will also benefit American social media giants, most notably Meta Platforms, which owns Facebook and Instagram. Yet shares in Meta (Nasdaq: META) and Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), parent company of Snapchat, have dropped in the wake of the SCOTUS ruling, suggesting the companies may not see the dividends some expected them to see from the TikTok ban. Here are two likely reasons why. The TikTok ban still may not happen The SCOTUS ruling definitely isn’t doing TikTok or its owner, ByteDance, any favors. But it’s not the final nail in the coffin for TikTok’s American operations yet—despite the company saying the platform will go dark in America this weekend if the ban is upheld. That’s because Washington lawmakers have been scrambling in recent days to try to undo, or at least delay, their own law. As Politico reported before the SCOTUS ruling, Democrats, who widely supported and passed the ban, have been trying to allow TikTok a reprieve.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

However, those plans were seemingly squashed shortly after, as Politico’s reporting indicates that the president doesn’t have the authority to grant an extension. Still, Biden’s White House has also suggested that it will not enforce the ban, which means companies like Apple and Google wouldn’t be held liable for the massive fines the TikTok ban law authorizes for companies that host the app. This would leave it to the incoming Trump administration, which takes over on Monday, to either enforce the ban, keep it unenforced, or find another solution to keep TikTok alive in the United States. President-elect Donald Trump has said he is open to keeping TikTok going in the U.S.

All this means that just because the ban has now been upheld by the Supreme Court, it doesn’t necessarily mean that TikTok is going away in the United States, which means there may not be a flood of additional users to American social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat. Many TikTok fans have eschewed Meta anyway But even if TikTok is banned and does go dark in America, many of TikTok’s most loyal users may still be unwilling to jump ship to American platforms, particularly those owned by Meta. Instead, American TikTok users who call themselves TikTok “refugees” have begun fleeing to an alternate social media app in recent days—and one owned by another Chinese company. That app’s Chinese name is Xiaohongshu, but it’s known as RedNote in America. The app has seen as many as three million Americans join it in recent days—both as a middle finger to U.S. lawmakers and because American users blame Meta for stirring up anti-TikTok sentiment among lawmakers.

advertisement

META and SNAP shares fall As of the time of this writing, META shares are currently down about half a percent in Friday trading—hardly the direction one would expect if the TikTok ban were to benefit Facebook and Instagram. Snapchat owner Snap’s share price is down even more, currently falling over 2.8%. However, Snap’s stock price fall seems more connected to a complaint that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is set to refer to the Department of Justice. According to Reuters, the complaint alleges that Snap’s AI chatbot may harm young users. Snap has countered that the complaint is “based on inaccuracies” and does not identify any specific harm.