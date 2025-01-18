Fast company logo
Here’s a look at the various connections and potential conflicts in Donald Trump’s second administration.

Will Trump’s business entanglements conflict with his presidency?

[Source Photo: AP]

BY Associated Press6 minute read

As he assumes the presidency for a second time, Donald Trump brings with him a broad expanse of business relationships and financial entanglements—and the possibility that those associations could influence his decision-making in the White House.

Trump’s team dismisses such concerns. “President Trump removed himself from his multibillion-dollar real estate empire to run for office and forewent his government salary, becoming the first President to actually lose net worth while serving in the White House,” Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “Unlike most politicians, President Trump didn’t get into politics for profit—he’s fighting because he loves the people of this country and wants to make America great again.”

But questions remain. Here’s a look at the various connections and potential conflicts in Trump’s second administration.

Winning Team Publishing

Launched in 2021, Winning Team Publishing is run by Donald Trump Jr. and Sergio Gor, a Trump adviser selected by the president-elect to run the White House personnel office. Gor also led the pro-Trump super PAC Right for America.

Trump has earned at least $11.6 million in royalties over the last two years from two of his books produced by Winning Team, according to financial disclosure statements filed with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

Letters to Trump is an anthology of correspondence from celebrities and politicians written to him over the years. Our Journey Together features hundreds of photos from his first presidential term with captions “handpicked” by Trump. Another coffee table book, Save America, features reminiscences from Trump’s presidential campaigns and term in office, as well as a lengthy reflection about his brush with death during a July assassination attempt during a rally in Pennsylvania.

Campaign finance records show Trump’s political fundraising committees have paid Winning Team Publishing more than $242,000 for unspecified books and printing services.

