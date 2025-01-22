From job board to influencer hub: How LinkedIn became a creator goldmine

LinkedIn isn’t just for job seekers and recruiters anymore—it’s turning into a hotspot for influencers who are changing how professionals connect, share ideas, and build their brands.

But these LinkedIn influencers aren’t your typical lifestyle content creators from TikTok or Instagram. Often called “professional influencers,” they never set out to make money off their content. Instead, they focused on sharing industry insights, offering business tips, and telling real-world career stories. Now, they’re stepping into the spotlight and shaking up the platform in a whole new way.

To dive deeper into this trend, I spoke with five LinkedIn influencers to understand why this shift is happening and what it means for the next wave of influencer marketing.

The unexpected path to LinkedIn influence

Sometimes, a single post can spark unexpected momentum. For Jess Ramos, it started with a casual late-night post on remote work that went viral, amassing nearly 5 million views and igniting her passion for community building. Now, with 212,000 LinkedIn followers, Ramos is the Founder of Big Data Energy and a Senior Data Analyst at Crunchbase. “I never set out to be a content creator or LinkedInfluencer,” she shares. Yet, over time, her niche naturally emerged, and her audience steadily grew.