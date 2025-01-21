These are the defining traits of the most fulfilling relationships, according to the longest scientific study of happiness

In The Good Life: Lessons from the World’s Longest Scientific Study of Happiness , Dr. Robert Waldinger and Marc Schulz, PhD, contrast the lives of two men: A teacher who had rich relationships with his friends, family, and students. Committed to his students, he declined numerous promotions to stay in the classroom. And, a lawyer who believed that professional success would bring him joy. He devoted himself to collecting accolades. Still, he felt disconnected from others and ended his life sad and lonely.

These two men were part of the Harvard Study of Adult Development, which Waldinger and Schulz led. Since 1938, the team has interviewed and tracked the health data of thousands of the same individuals and families to discover what leads to a meaningful life. This story reflects what emerged as the key predictor of health and longevity: relationships.

“When people were in their 80s, we asked them to look back on their lives and what they were proudest of,” Waldinger says. “Some of these people had won big awards and made fortunes. Nobody talked about that. Everybody talked about: I was a good partner, parent, mentor, or friend. It was all about people. That’s a helpful pointer when you think about: How would I like to live my life, so I don’t look back with regrets that I missed the important stuff?”

Waldinger is the study’s fourth director, a psychiatrist, and Zen priest. His life’s work is unveiling and helping us understand what truly matters. We begin our conversation with an exercise to visualize the state of your relationships. Then, explore the defining factors of fulfilling relationships, how to create understanding in challenging ones, and the question that the happiest participants in the study asked themselves.