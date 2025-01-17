Worker shortages could define the 2025 global economy. Here’s why

For all the trepidation about world trade, debt and inflation, it could well be worker shortages that define economic trends this year—on both sides of the Atlantic.
Immigration curbs and deportations form a central plank of the agenda of President-elect Donald Trump, who returns to the White House on Monday. If he follows through with these plans, up to one million illegal migrants could be deported over the next two years and U.S. population growth could slow as a result.
Meanwhile, in Europe, there’s growing speculation that a durable ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia could see many refugees and migrants currently spread across Europe begin to head home.
More than 4.3 million Ukrainians have fled the country since Russia’s invasion in 2022, with more than 1 million settling in Germany alone. Many Ukrainians were given legal rights to live and work in Europe in a 2022 European Union directive. The prospect of losing at least some of these workers is already prompting concern in some central European nations.
A significant decline in workers at this juncture—when labour markets in many economies remain hot despite the severe borrowing rate spike over the past two years—is rekindling concerns that some countries could face a potentially stagflationary supply squeeze.
The prospect of a fresh upturn in wage inflation is just one more headache for central banks that otherwise seem keen to roll back the interest hikes of 2022 and 2023.
LABOUR MARKET HEAT
The International Labour Organization, a U.N. agency, said on Thursday that the global jobless rate remained at a historic low of 5% last year. It forecast that the rate would stay there in 2025, dipping further to 4.9% next year.