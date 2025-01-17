Worker shortages could define the 2025 global economy. Here’s why

For all the trepidation about world trade , debt and inflation , it could well be worker shortages that define economic trends this year—on both sides of the Atlantic.

Immigration curbs and deportations form a central plank of the agenda of President-elect Donald Trump, who returns to the White House on Monday. If he follows through with these plans, up to one million illegal migrants could be deported over the next two years and U.S. population growth could slow as a result.

Meanwhile, in Europe, there’s growing speculation that a durable ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia could see many refugees and migrants currently spread across Europe begin to head home.

More than 4.3 million Ukrainians have fled the country since Russia’s invasion in 2022, with more than 1 million settling in Germany alone. Many Ukrainians were given legal rights to live and work in Europe in a 2022 European Union directive. The prospect of losing at least some of these workers is already prompting concern in some central European nations.