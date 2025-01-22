5 marketing resolutions for a successful 2025

BY Ally Zwahlen3 minute read

As we enter the new year, it’s the perfect time to reflect on the past and set goals for the future. For marketing teams looking to make 2025 a year of growth and innovation, here are five resolutions to consider adding to your strategy for the year ahead.

1. CUT COSTS WITHOUT CUTTING WHAT WORKS Take a strategic approach to cost-cutting by analyzing and reallocating your marketing budget. Start by evaluating the success metrics of your programs and adjust where necessary to ensure that your most effective initiatives remain intact. Leading marketing researchers Binet and Field recommend shifting marketing dollars toward brand building, with their ideal marketing budget mix being 46% allocated to building a stronger brand and 54% going to demand generation. Why focus on brand? Because it has become a key factor for customers when they make their choices. It may be a departure from budget allocation “best practices,” but doubling down on brand could be a wise strategy. After all, investing in brand building fosters stronger customer loyalty and supports sustainable long-term sales growth.

2. MAKE NEW FRIENDS Making new friends is exciting and so is discovering new marketing tools. Take a hard look at your marketing technology stack. Are there outdated, underperforming tools that are holding your team back? Replacing these with modern, AI-powered technologies can streamline your operations and give your marketing strategy a competitive edge. At this point, everyone has heard of ChatGPT. But there are also tools like Jasper that can help you optimize marketing operations and enhance executive communications by crafting messaging aligned with your brand narrative. For instance, Jasper can replicate an executive’s unique communication style, producing spot-on content that supports thought leadership and PR efforts.

The future of marketing is AI-driven, so encourage your team to test, learn, and adapt to these evolving tools to stay ahead in 2025 and beyond. 3. FIND WHAT CLICKS AND DO MORE OF IT When life feels overwhelming, it’s helpful to focus on what’s going right. The same philosophy applies to your marketing strategy. Use AB testing to figure out what resonates most with your prospects and customers, and adjust your activities and programs accordingly.

For example, at our company, video content is currently delivering strong results with a low cost per lead (CPL), while email is underperforming. Over the last 10 months, we’ve experimented with subject lines and embedded videos, then analyzed their impact on click-through rates. We’ve found that a two-minute video, or even a teaser labeled “video,” can dramatically increase click-through rates compared to traditional email content. With shrinking attention spans, video stands out as a powerful tool. Testing efforts like these not only inform better decisions, but also help optimize budgets by focusing resources on what truly works. 4. LEARN TO LISTEN

Listening is sometimes the most powerful tool we have at our disposal. Take feedback both good and bad—from your customers, your colleagues, your boss. Negative feedback can lead to epiphanies. Small changes can lead to dramatic results. The temptation is to ignore bad reviews, but that’s a mistake. When a customer shares a negative experience, it represents their truth and it’s important to acknowledge and respond to it. Our data shows that businesses that address negative reviews within 24 hours significantly increase the likelihood of reviewers reconsidering their initial rating. On a personal level, feedback can be transformative. For instance, when I started my current job, I got the feedback that I was making changes too quickly. So, I took a step back and started to make informed, incremental changes rather than push a particular agenda. Individuals and organizations alike can make meaningful improvements simply by listening to those around them.

5. SHARPEN YOUR SKILLS Commit to learning something new—like gaining a deeper understanding of the products you market. In tech, especially in marketing, it’s easy to get caught up in jargon and buzzwords, but truly understanding your product and how your customers experience it is crucial. Marketers often talk about the product without fully grasping how it works or how it benefits the customer. If asked to run a demo, many of us, myself included, might struggle. To bridge this gap, take the time to engage with the product hands-on, ask questions, and explore its features from a user’s perspective. Understanding the ins and outs of your product will not only improve your ability to market it effectively, but will also help you create more meaningful connections with your audience by speaking their language and addressing their needs more directly.