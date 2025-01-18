3 tips to help you jump-start your personal savings account

Nobody enjoys living paycheck to paycheck , but the only solution for it is to consistently set money aside in your savings account–which can feel worse than the problem.

But until your job gives you a 150% raise or your long-lost Uncle Scrooge kicks the bucket and leaves you everything, learning how to incorporate savings into your budget is the only way to end the constant cycle of too much month at the end of your money.

Here’s what you need to know to make savings a part of your money management process.

Why you need a savings account

Parents give us a lot of advice while growing up: