A basic guide to home equity for first-time buyers

If you’re starting to think about buying your first place but don’t know the difference between home equity and Homer Simpson, don’t worry. You’re not alone.

The home-buying industry works differently from a lot of the rest of the economy, and comes with its own vocabulary, standards, and expectations. Many of us don’t even realize we have a home-buying knowledge gap until we’re sitting across from a bank officer, wondering if the mortgage points they keep talking about have something to do with correct answers to trivia questions. (Sadly, points are a lot less fun than that.)

Even well-meaning financial experts with teaching experience (ahem) can forget the importance of defining concepts. The term home equity is a prime example of the kind of important term that gets bandied about as if everyone knows exactly what it is. And that can make it intimidating to ask. But home equity is too significant a part of ownership for you to rely on a vague understanding and general vibes.

Here’s everything you need to know about what home equity is, how you can get some–and why exactly it makes financial professionals flush with pleasure.