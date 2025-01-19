A basic guide to home equity for first-time buyers

If you’re starting to think about buying your first place but don’t know the difference between home equity and Homer Simpson, don’t worry. You’re not alone.
The home-buying industry works differently from a lot of the rest of the economy, and comes with its own vocabulary, standards, and expectations. Many of us don’t even realize we have a home-buying knowledge gap until we’re sitting across from a bank officer, wondering if the mortgage points they keep talking about have something to do with correct answers to trivia questions. (Sadly, points are a lot less fun than that.)
Even well-meaning financial experts with teaching experience (ahem) can forget the importance of defining concepts. The term home equity is a prime example of the kind of important term that gets bandied about as if everyone knows exactly what it is. And that can make it intimidating to ask. But home equity is too significant a part of ownership for you to rely on a vague understanding and general vibes.
Here’s everything you need to know about what home equity is, how you can get some–and why exactly it makes financial professionals flush with pleasure.
Mortgage basics
To understand home equity, you need to start with mortgage lending.
Homes in the U.S. have a median sales price of $420,000-plus, which is an amount of money you’re unlikely to have set aside in checking or hanging out in the pocket of the coat you haven’t worn since last winter.
This is why pretty much every homebuyer has to take out a mortgage loan to purchase a house. With a mortgage loan, the buyer will make a down payment to the lender, and the lender finances the rest of the purchase. The buyer will then make monthly payments of principal (the original amount borrowed) plus interest to the lender until the mortgage is paid, which typically takes 30 years.