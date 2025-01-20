Inauguration Day live stream: How to watch Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony on a TV, phone, or computer

BY Shannon Cudd2 minute read

On Monday (January 20, 2025), Donald Trump transitions from president-elect to president of the United States after being sworn in at his inauguration ceremony. He becomes the 47th president after previously serving as number 45, marking only the second time in history that a POTUS has served non-consecutive terms.

Trump will be the first commander-in-chief to return to office after being impeached, the oldest individual to assume the presidency, and the first convicted felon. Here’s how to watch these historical precedents happen in real time. What to know about the Inauguration Day schedule Thanks to the 20th Amendment, which was ratified in 1933, Inauguration Day takes place every four years on January 20 (or January 21, depending on how the days of the week fall). The big day was previously held in March but Congress voted to shorten the so-called “lame duck” period for more distinct transfers of power. Inauguration Day is a marathon, not a spirit. Things kick off with a service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, with tea following at the White House.

JD Vance will be sworn in as vice president first, followed by Trump. (The swearing in has been moved to inside the Capitol Rotunda due to brutally cold weather expected for the D.C. area on Monday.) Country Star Carrie Underwood will perform the patriotic classic “America the Beautiful.” Country singer Lee Greenwood will perform as Trump enters and opera singer Christopher Macchio will close the ceremony out with the national anthem. The Village People are slated to perform their hit song “Y.M.C.A.” at pre-inauguration events. After the oath of office is taken, President Trump will proceed to the President’s Room close to the Senate chamber to sign nominations and possibly executive orders.

Next up is lunch hosted by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies. Then the presidential parade will review the troops before traveling down Pennsylvania Avenue from the Capitol to the White House. There’s another signing ceremony in the Oval Office. During the evening, Trump is scheduled to attend three balls, the Commander-in-Chief Ball, the Liberty Inaugural Ball, and the Starlight Ball. How can I watch or stream Inauguration Day events live? Trump is scheduled to take the oath of office on Monday at 12 p.m. E.T. All major broadcast TV and cable news networks will cover Inauguration Day, including:

