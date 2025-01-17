Is Joann Fabrics going out of business? Retailer warns of possible liquidation in second Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Popular arts-and-crafts retailer Joann Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for a second time, hoping to facilitate a sale process as the distressed company navigates yet another pivotal moment in its 80-year history.

The decision comes as the company faces continued financial pressures. “Time is of the essence,” lawyers for the company said in a court filing this week. “The Debtors face significant liquidity constraints which are best addressed through a swift but robust marketing and sale process, in turn avoiding the value-destructive consequences of protracted Chapter 11 cases.”

Stores will stay open for now but the future is uncertain

In a press release, Joann said it would continue to operate its stores and online platform as usual while seeking court approval to sell its assets. Restructuring and investment firm Gordon Brothers has stepped in to make a “stalking horse” bid, which will be used for a baseline as Joann attempts to find a buyer.

Joann has warned that Gordon Brothers intends to liquidate and commence going-out-of-business sales at all of its store locations if it can’t find a higher bidder. Gordon Brothers recently acquired the assets of embattled retailers Big Lots and is currently closing most locations, although it reached a deal to keep at least 200 open.