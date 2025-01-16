Americans keep falsely claiming this random man from Vancouver is RedNote’s CEO

Americans flocking to the Chinese app RedNote thought they’d been welcomed by the platform’s CEO. Turns out, he’s just a guy from Vancouver.

“It was a typical Sunday,” Jerry tells Fast Company. “I was home alone, browsing RedNote as usual.” As a Chinese Canadian, Jerry says he’s been using the platform for years. “It’s a popular platform among Chinese people for restaurant recommendations, memes, culture, and news,” he notes.

On that otherwise typical Sunday, Jerry noticed an influx of English-speaking users on the app. He had no idea about the TikTok ban driving them there, but as a longtime user, he wanted to extend a warm welcome. “The English-speaking community on RedNote had always been super small, so I was happy to see some English speakers joining the platform,” he says.

Jerry and his girlfriend, Dani, share a RedNote account that has 10,000-plus followers. That’s where Jerry posted his friendly welcome video on January 13. “I made the initial video in one take, not thinking much about it, and walked away to do other chores,” he says.