Elon Musk keeps hyping up his self-driving robotaxis. Can he ever deliver?

In 2019, Elon Musk promised a future of self-driving robotaxis. A fleet of one million cars would be available by 2022, he claimed.

That never happened. Musk pushed the release date back to 2023, but that date came and went, too. In 2024, Musk finally revealed his design for an autonomous full self-driving (FSD) robotaxi, the Cybercab. But the Cybercab’s premiere date is also flexible, with a generalized target of 2027.

In recent days, Musk has been slowly hyping up the expanded possibilities of the Cybercab. Among the heap of Musk’s X posts are shoutouts to evolving FSD tech. His new designs, like the 2025 Model Y, also have distinctly Cybercab-esque looks. The chatter is slowly growing around Tesla’s self-driving robotaxis; now, Musk just needs to deliver.

Whsipers of the Cybercab

While the Cybercab is at least two years from mass availability, there are whispers of the vehicle everywhere. That mostly has to do with its FSD technology, which Tesla has already rolled out in limited features. The current version available has improved highway autopilot driving, along with on- and off-ramp navigation and self-parking. But these tools still require human supervision, and Tesla contends that their FSD tools “do not make the vehicle autonomous.”