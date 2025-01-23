Zooming into security: How remote companies win the trust game

BY Amir Tarighat2 minute read

In today’s digital age, many companies have embraced a fully remote workforce. While this model offers flexibility and cost savings, it also presents unique challenges in proving company security to clients.

Here’s how to transform your security measures into powerful selling points that resonate with prospects and close more deals. 1. LEVERAGE SOC 2 COMPLIANCE AS YOUR TRUST ACCELERATOR Don’t just mention SOC 2—weaponize it. This gold-standard security framework is your ticket to faster sales cycles and higher close rates. While competitors struggle to prove their security stance, your SOC 2 compliance instantly demonstrates your elite status in data protection across five crucial areas: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

Use this line: “We’ve invested in SOC 2 compliance because your data security is non-negotiable. Let me show you how this benefits your bottom line…” 2. HIGHLIGHT INTERNAL SECURITY CULTURE Remote work doesn’t mean compromised security—it means enhanced protection. Your comprehensive device management strategy isn’t just about security; it’s about giving clients peace of mind. Transform technical details like encryption and remote wipe capabilities into compelling selling points that showcase your proactive approach to protecting client interests.

Internally, establish clear policies for managing personal devices used for work. Conduct regular audits of employee devices to ensure compliance with security standards and identify any unauthorized devices accessing company networks. 3. LET SUCCESS STORIES SELL YOUR SECURITY EXCELLENCE Convert satisfied clients into your most powerful sales assets to showcase how your robust security measures have protected client data and enabled their success. Feature testimonials that highlight both security excellence and business impact.

For maximum effect, pursuing an ISO 27001 certification can be beneficial, as it offers a broader approach to information security management, making it ideal for companies looking to enhance their overall security. 4. TRANSFORM TRANSPARENCY INTO TRUST Make your security measures a centerpiece of your sales narrative to create compelling presentations that position your compliance frameworks as business enablers rather than just security measures. Share regular security updates and incident-free statistics that prove your system’s effectiveness. Develop presentations that highlight your compliance with frameworks like SOC 2 and ISO 27001, using audit reports as evidence of your commitment to maintaining high security standards.