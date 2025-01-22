BY Jack Borie4 minute read

Sometimes what you need isn’t another committee meeting or six months of strategic planning. Instead, you might need a deployed operator.

Think of them as the business equivalent of a highly skilled mercenary—a hired gun, if you will. These professionals drop into your organization, tackle the seemingly impossible, and then disappear into the horizon, leaving your team better (and slightly bewildered) in their wake. As someone who has spent a career as a senior-level deployed operator, I’ve seen many amazing businesses harm themselves by trying to take on new initiatives themselves. Often, they operate under the misconception that executive-level operators are only interested in long-term engagements. In truth, deployed operators are short-term experts who thrive in these high-pressure, time-sensitive engagements—and then want to step aside when the job is done. But before you get too enamored with their trailblazing charm, let’s dive into who these people are, why you need them, and why they’ll never be “lifers” in your organization—and that’s a good thing.

THE DIY DELUSION: WHY YOU CAN’T DO IT ALL YOURSELF We live in an era where information is everywhere, and confidence is even more pervasive. Need to scale your business? There’s a YouTube tutorial for that. Launching a new product? Surely, ChatGPT can write the business plan, market the product, and maybe even handle customer support. Spoiler alert: It can’t. The truth is, while the internet makes everything look easy, running a business is still hard. Scaling too quickly can tank your operations; waiting too long to scale can leave you obsolete. And let’s not even get started on trying to restructure an organization or prepare it for sale without someone who knows what they’re doing. Information abundance can create the illusion of expertise, but no amount of Googling can replace the experience and strategic finesse that a deployed operator brings to the table.

ENTER THE DEPLOYED OPERATOR: EXPERT IN CONTROLLED CHAOS Deployed operators are often the solution to your most pressing business problems. Sometimes they come from a large consulting firm and sometimes they’re boutique. They’re not here to become part of your family or to settle in for the long haul. No, these professionals are here to solve your problems, make your life easier, and maybe roll their eyes at your organizational inefficiencies along the way. They bring: • Specialized expertise: Whether it’s scaling operations, turning around a struggling division, or preparing for an acquisition, deployed operators have done this before (probably multiple times).

• Unfiltered objectivity: They’re not burdened by years of office politics or your corporate culture. This makes them brutally honest—sometimes uncomfortably so—but that’s exactly what you need. • Accelerated action: Time is money, and these pros don’t waste either. They’re in, they’re effective, and they’re out. • Strategic vision: These folks are masters of connecting the dots—people, processes, and technology—to create tangible results.

THE BEHAVIORAL QUIRKS THAT MAKE THEM GREAT (AND SOMETIMES MADDENING) Working with a deployed operator can be thought of like hiring a genius who skipped the class on social niceties. They’re not your typical business professional, and that’s by design. Here’s what you’re getting: • Adaptability: They’ll walk into your organization, spend about five minutes understanding your industry’s nuances, and then start fixing things. It’s both impressive and slightly unnerving.

• Analytical precision: They can cut through the noise and focus on what truly matters. This might make your 17-slide PowerPoint presentation feel … unnecessary. • Leadership without attachment: They lead decisively, but don’t expect them to join the holiday party planning committee. Relationships aren’t always their focus—results are. • Short-term commitment: These individuals are builders, not maintainers. Once the foundation is laid and the walls are up, they’re often ready to hand over the keys and move on to the next project.

WHY THEY’RE NOT HERE FOR THE LONG HAUL Let’s address the elephant in the room: Deployed operators aren’t lifers. And that’s not a bug; it’s a feature. These professionals thrive in high-intensity, short-term scenarios. Keeping them around for the long haul would be like asking a sprinter to run a marathon—possible, but not advisable. Deployed operators excel because they’re laser-focused on delivering results in a compressed timeframe. They’re the ultimate problem-solvers, but once the problem is solved, they’re ready to hand off the reins to someone more suited to steady-state operations.

HOW TO MAXIMIZE THEIR VALUE (WITHOUT LOSING YOUR MIND) If you’re considering bringing in a deployed operator, here are a few tips to ensure success: 1. Define the mission: Be clear about what you need them to accomplish and be open to feedback. Vague goals lead to vague results.

2. Give them autonomy: Trust their expertise and let them do their thing. Micromanaging a deployed operator is like putting a Ferrari in a school zone—a waste of potential. 3. Plan the transition: From day one, think about how you’ll sustain their work after they leave. Whether it’s hiring a permanent replacement or upskilling your team—have a plan. 4. Brace for brutal honesty: Their feedback might sting, but it’s invaluable. Listen and act on it.