BY Brad Birnbaum3 minute read

The stakes for delivering exceptional customer experiences are getting increasingly higher, with XM Institute finding that poor customer service is costing companies $3.7 trillion each year. Coupled with the stress of the holidays, bad customer service can also wreak havoc on a company’s reputation, cause lost sales during a crucial period, and increase customer churn. These are side effects no business can afford, especially during the holiday hustle and bustle.

To make the holiday shopping experience the best it can be for customers year after year, businesses must ensure they set their customer service teams up for success. To cut through the noise and deliver a standout customer experience that boosts customer loyalty and retention, it’s time to prioritize three critical areas: proactive outreach, immediate response, and personalized experiences. 1. PROACTIVE OUTREACH It’s important for retailers to understand that successful customer service hinges on anticipation and proactive solutions rather than reactivity. According to our company’s research, more than three-quarters of consumers have made this clear, saying they expect companies to proactively follow up if there is a problem with their order. Unfortunately, many businesses make the all-too-common mistake of waiting for a customer to ask for help instead of initiating the customer service process at the very first moment of customer interaction (i.e., at the first hello).

Having a customer service platform that captures crucial data at the moment of order placement rather than ticket time can fundamentally change the entire customer experience. These kinds of platforms provide customer service agents with rich and robust data on each customer, which in turn, helps them anticipate customer preferences, needs, and behaviors (full disclosure: Kustomer offers these services). With the right data and technology, your customer service agents can be much better equipped to anticipate and stave off holiday-related issues like shipping delays or inventory shortages before they escalate. 2. IMMEDIATE RESPONSE

Humans are the heart of customer service, but that doesn’t mean that AI can’t play an integral role in amplifying their role to deliver an even higher quality customer experience. AI agents can help make holiday shopping faster and easier by quickly answering customer questions, checking whether products are available, tracking orders, and providing gift ideas. They can also answer frequently asked questions, handle basic requests, and qualify leads before escalating to human agents. And since they are available 24/7, customers don’t need to deal with the frustration that often accompanies long holiday wait times. You don’t need to be a retail giant like Walmart or Amazon to reap the benefits of AI. Already, 87% of retailers have deployed AI technology in at least one area of their business, and 87% of shoppers who have tried a generative AI tool are excited about the positive impact AI will have on their shopping experience.

When generative AI is fully integrated into your customer service platform, you have the power to anticipate and proactively resolve customer queries and concerns, not to mention other positive effects on business growth. In fact, “69% of retailers have reported an increase in their annual revenue as a result of adopting AI, and 72% of those already using AI say they experienced a decrease in operating costs.” Translation: now is the time to make AI a linchpin of your CX strategy. 3. PERSONALIZED EXPERIENCES

Just as most people want to give gifts that feel personal, 71% of customers expect companies to deliver a personalized experience. Today’s shoppers want to feel that brands know and appreciate them. They want brands to have their finger on the pulse of their likes, dislikes, and needs to help forge a meaningful and lasting emotional connection. The key to personalization lies with data. Your data should provide a holistic view of each customer, including behaviors, preferences, sentiments, and actions. Moreover, it’s crucial to gather this data at the point of purchase, rather than waiting until the customer contacts support. You should also have a CRM that can harness advanced data analytics and AI-driven algorithms to gather and interpret that data, using it to fuel personalization—both in terms of services and recommendations. When retailers can demonstrate how well they know their customers, it’s much more likely that they will be able to count on that customer’s support for the long haul.