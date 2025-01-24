Unlock hidden revenue with GenAI: 5 key areas to discover value

BY Surya Gummadi4 minute read

The impact of generative AI (GenAI) has been immediate and powerful, but has brought about a short-term dilemma. Research by my company, Cognizant, shows that while 48% of leaders are piloting AI initiatives with the goal of earning dividends in four to five years, 42% actually anticipate a negative impact in revenue over the next two years. So, it’s not surprising that companies are questioning whether to invest heavily now.

But GenAI’s most notable application—largely untapped so far— is revenue creation: unlocking value trapped in the organization, often due to outdated processes or models. Not enough businesses are pushing for this, but the investment will pay off significantly after the initial pain passes. Companies that fail to act now risk falling behind. In these early stages of GenAI, leadership will be the key to success. CEOs, COOs, and other senior leaders must set the agenda and drive the business to strategically unlock value. Here are five areas in which to do so: 1. SHORTEN THE VALUE CHAIN

Netflix revolutionized entertainment, bypassing first retail stores then physical DVDs. It didn’t just digitize rentals; it eliminated entire layers from the value chain. GenAI can facilitate that same process by automating workflows and interactions, removing inefficiencies, and shortening the time between service and customer outcomes. In the healthcare sector, for example, AI chatbots could streamline patient intake, making physical paperwork obsolete and accelerating treatment. Similarly, insurers could use AI to automate claims and provide real-time decisions without adjusters. By removing friction points, businesses can use GenAI to deliver value more quickly.

2. DEVELOP NEW BUSINESS MODELS AND REVENUE STREAMS In 2013, Microsoft began transitioning Office from licenses to subscriptions. It was a shrewd reading of the value chain and market conditions. Now, you can buy everything from coffee pods to cat litter on a subscription basis, and GenAI will push this trend further. Because GenAI allows for ongoing, personalized, and adaptive experiences, subscription-based business models could become a more plausible option for companies. Many large automakers are already looking at embedding GenAI into vehicles—seeking revenue streams beyond the core product by providing subscription-based services like advanced driver assistance systems, enhanced navigation, even automated parking.

GenAI could accelerate this trend because it can analyze relationships among billions of data points and discover features and services consumers are willing to subscribe to. With that information, they can market those subscriptions at a granular level. 3. DISINTERMEDIATE In the mid-2010s, many fintechs and digital-native insurers bypassed brokers and delivered direct-to-consumer solutions. More businesses should consider using AI to bypass traditional channels.

GenAI makes disintermediation more likely by allowing businesses to create personalized, automated, and scalable customer interactions without relying on intermediaries—think of retailers that use virtual shopping assistants to engage directly with customers, provide personalized styling advice, and diminish the need for retail partners and sales agents. Likewise, banks and insurers could consider creating AI-based lending advisors that analyze customer data and recommend loan structures. And disintermediation isn’t just for consumer-facing use. Consider the interactions between healthcare players—physician to insurer, lab to physician, specialist to lab, etc. Every industry has steps that GenAI could remove. 4. ENHANCE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

In the early 2000s, premium car brands began adding technology-based features such as GPS and in-car entertainment to differentiate from competitors and justify higher prices. These features enhanced products without replacing them, adding value over time. Across industries, GenAI will take this to a new level by enabling ongoing improvements that justify premium prices. For example, Bloomberg is using AI to improve its Terminal product to generate more accurate insights faster. Many e-commerce platforms now feature AI-powered recommendations, and newer phones have automated image editing. GenAI-propelled enhancements will really take off once major players within industries begin putting pressure on one another. When Competitor X invests in the technology and gains market share, Competitor Z will surely follow suit.

5. FIND SURPRISING INNOVATIONS Amazon Web Services emerged from Amazon’s struggle in the early 2000s to scale its own tech infrastructure. Realizing it was already very good at building reliable data centers, the company spun AWS into today’s $100 billion business. As GenAI alters the value of steps in the value chain, other companies will similarly capitalize on assets in new ways. In some cases, the asset in question will be data, as in infrastructure services companies. Trusted, consistent, anonymized information could skyrocket in value.

ACT BOLDLY TO SEIZE THE OPPORTUNITY Opportunities won’t materialize without bold leadership and strategic vision. Companies that want to lead in their sector must advance beyond pilots and pockets of productivity—they need to think big and move toward full-scale AI adoption. Here are guidelines for launching this journey: