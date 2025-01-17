The vibe shift of Trump’s second term, summed up in one telling tagline

BY Joe Berkowitz5 minute read

Democracy no longer dies in darkness, apparently. As far as the Washington Post seems concerned, it might very well lurch slowly toward the great beyond right in broad daylight.

Trump’s election in 2016 sent shock waves throughout the nation. He lost the popular vote by nearly three million, and so thoroughly bucked the traditional qualifications for a U.S. president, his coronation felt, to many, like an aberration. Many social media users, live performers, and even the leaders of some organizations seemed to operate from an adversarial position—the #Resistance—in part because Trump acted so antagonistic toward those who opposed him. At the time, animosity toward the president was loud, proud, and just about everywhere. Not so much anymore. This time, Trump not only enjoyed an electoral college victory but won the popular vote as well (by little more than two million). Most people who voted against him a third time now understand that their neighbors across the country, who also experienced the years 2017-2020 and everything that followed, decided they wanted Trump back. His presence in the White House is no longer an aberration. Judging from the deflated protest presence and the general vibe on social media, Trump’s critics either feel beaten down or they just know the drill by now. It may have felt bizarre in 2017 when the President of the United States made an enormous fuss about crowd size at his inauguration. This time, it’s just expected.

And then there’s the press. Some corners of the media, which Trump has previously dubbed “the enemy of the people,” seem fearful of displeasing him now, where they once seemed determined to hold his feet to the fire. ABC News, for instance, agreed to donate $15 million to Trump’s future presidential library to settle a defamation lawsuit around anchor George Stephanopoulos’s use of the term “rape” in describing the case where Trump was found liable for sexual abuse. (Legal experts claim ABC could have won; instead, they opted to not even try.) ABC’s acquiescence in December may have emboldened Trump to push further against the press. Days later, he then sued the Des Moines Register and its pollster Ann Selzer for “election interference.” Their misdeed? Releasing a poll that showed Trump losing Iowa. (He won the state handily.) Considering the deep pockets of Trump ally Elon Musk, whose distaste for the media is well-known, the president now has a war chest to potentially keep any media outlet of his choosing tied up in litigation throughout his second term and beyond. Things just feel different now, and the Post’s new mission statement encapsulates it. “Riveting storytelling” is certainly something to strive for, but putting a fine point on “for all of America” seems defensive in its implicit promise of no bias. In fact, objective truth isn’t for one group or another, it just is what it is.