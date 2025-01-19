Fast company logo
This simple tool serves up smart suggestions for free and often even open-source substitutes for all sorts of popular services.

Tired of Notion? Sick of Slack? This site will help you find free alternatives

[Screenshot: AlternativeTo]

BY JR Raphael2 minute read

Let’s be honest: Some apps and services are absolutely worth paying for—but sooner or later, we all reach our limit.

With everything from productivity tools to weather apps and even wallpapers shifting to a subscription-style setup, stuff sure can add up fast. (And we won’t even get into the whole streaming arena!) At a certain point, you’re bound to stumble onto something worthwhile and say to yourself, “Meh, enough’s enough.”

When that happens, remember today’s tool. It’s a community-run website that makes it laughably easy to uncover free, cheap, or sometimes just flat-out better alternatives to popular apps and services.

And—oh, yes—you’d better believe it’s free to use.

Your road map to endless app awesomeness

My fellow eager earthling, allow me to introduce you to a handy little somethin’ called AlternativeTo​. An appropriate name, no?

➜ AlternativeTo does one thing and does it extraordinarily well: It collects and compiles crowdsourced info on the best alternatives (get it?!) to popular apps and services.

