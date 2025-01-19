Tired of Notion? Sick of Slack? This site will help you find free alternatives

Let’s be honest: Some apps and services are absolutely worth paying for—but sooner or later, we all reach our limit.

With everything from productivity tools to weather apps and even wallpapers shifting to a subscription-style setup, stuff sure can add up fast. (And we won’t even get into the whole streaming arena!) At a certain point, you’re bound to stumble onto something worthwhile and say to yourself, “Meh, enough’s enough.”

When that happens, remember today’s tool. It’s a community-run website that makes it laughably easy to uncover free, cheap, or sometimes just flat-out better alternatives to popular apps and services.

And—oh, yes—you’d better believe it’s free to use.