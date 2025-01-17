Why we need to unleash a regenerative revolution

BY Nollaig Forrest4 minute read

Today, the world’s population is growing and urbanizing. Almost 70% of people worldwide will live in cities by 2050, which lies at the heart of our transition to a sustainable, circular, and resilient future. We need to ensure that we design and build cities in a regenerative way for those who live in them.

This demands a revolution, with spaces designed to improve living standards, make cities more resilient, and serve society. Taking this approach is about making buildings low-carbon, circular, resilient, and energy-efficient, while bringing nature into cities, and putting people at the core of the built environment. Holcim recently co-presented a report with Systemiq, a systems change company, to explore how we can unleash this revolution. Together, we set out the case for change, and how we can work together across the construction sector to make this the new normal. What is a “regenerative city?” The built environment—human-made space where people live, work, and play—is massive and growing fast. It accounts for $10.8 trillion (12% of global GDP) and employs 240 million people all over the world.

We will invest trillions more into the built environment over the next 10-15 years. This is an unparalleled opportunity for the construction sector, but it carries with it a responsibility to take a regenerative approach and make the most of this urbanization boom by investing in projects that use this model purposefully. Designing regenerative cities means looking at how we can reduce their CO 2 footprint at the design phase, as well as how we can factor in ways to create more value for society. Gradually, an increasing number of designers, architects, governments, and changemakers are switching gears to take this approach, to create value for all stakeholders. Beyond minimizing environmental impact and reaching net zero, it’s about having a net-positive outcome for both people and the planet.

4 key characteristics While researching this report, Systemiq found that truly regenerative designs have four key characteristics. They evolve over TIME. Regenerative spaces are designed to be resilient and adapt to changing economic, social and environmental conditions.

Crucially, they center on the PEOPLE who will use them from the earliest planning stages. They prioritize local populations and promote their well-being.

They are also integrated with NATURE. Designed as living systems, they restore the connections between people and their surrounding natural environment.

Finally, regenerative spaces are deeply rooted in PLACE. At every level, they are informed by the history, ecology, and culture around them. Systemiq’s report proposes steps we can take together to fuel this revolution. First, we can form a coalition of innovators who will collaborate to drive us forward. Second, leveraging new technologies, we can create open-source planning resources to pool insights from projects all over the globe. Third, we can attract investors by designating projects as a target asset class. The key to all of this lies in collaboration—together we can scale up the regenerative revolution! New York’s Big U This approach is already taking shape in cities worldwide. One example is New York, where the Big U project is setting the standard for regenerative building. This is just one of many such projects globally using Holcim’s sustainable building solutions.

Coastal cities bear the brunt of our rapidly changing climate, with challenges like flooding expected to worsen in the years to come. Urban spaces must therefore be resilient, capable of absorbing shocks, and continuing to function and generate value. In 2012, Lower Manhattan was hit by Hurricane Sandy, which damaged offices, infrastructure, and housing for vulnerable residents, also eroding coastlines. Preparing New York for another event like Sandy became a pressing need. In response, a group of architects, environmental groups, and policy experts created the Big U. The 10-mile protective ribbon encircles Manhattan’s southern tip. Holcim’s coastal protection materials enabled high outer structural strength from the surrounding Hudson and East River.

The innovative project is nature-based. Listening to the needs of the local community, it incorporates outdoor spaces such as parks and basketball courts. It reconnects residents in three neighborhoods with the natural ecosystem around them. The Big U is a perfect illustration of a regenerative built environment. It is people-centric, rooted in place, and integrated with nature. It also changes with time, as it was designed to withstand rising water levels until 2100. The project has improved the health and well-being of those living in Lower Manhattan and increased the entire city’s resilience. It improves access to housing, jobs, and education, and boosts New York’s economic growth potential. Transforming the built environment together The Big U is just one example found in Systemiq’s report. Local and national governments have begun supporting regenerative projects that directly fulfil their citizens’ needs. We also see innovation taking place along the construction value chain, as experts put their heads together to promote circularity. Furthermore, emerging financial models increasingly promote and sustain regenerative workflows.

This is such an exciting time for the building industry. Our future lies in projects that have positive outcomes for communities and nature like the Big U, which are tailored to the needs of their cities and environments. Regenerative systems by design create prosperity, but they do so in a way that’s also good for nature and good for people. Not just some people, but all people. At Holcim, we are leading this shift in construction. Everything we build, we build for people. We urge owners and developers, designers, contractors, and operators in cities all over the world to explore solutions that will make their projects future-proof and positive for people and the planet.