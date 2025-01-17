Supreme Court upholds TikTok ban. No one knows what comes next

In a unanimous ruling , the Supreme Court voted Friday to uphold a law that will require TikTok to shut down as soon as Sunday , unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, agrees to sell the app.

The court agreed with the U.S. government that it is within its rights to try to mitigate the national security risk that Congress has decided TikTok poses.

“There is no doubt that, for more than 170 million Americans, TikTok offers a distinctive and expansive outlet for expression, means of engagement, and source of community. But Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok’s data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary,” the Justices wrote in an unsigned decision. “For the foregoing reasons, we conclude that the challenged provisions do not violate petitioners’ First Amendment rights.”

The decision is a devastating blow for TikTok, as well as free speech advocates who have long warned that cutting off Americans’ access to TikTok would set a dangerous precedent for government suppression of speech. “The Supreme Court’s ruling is incredibly disappointing, allowing the government to shut down an entire platform and the free speech rights of so many based on fear-mongering and speculation,” Patrick Toomey, deputy director of ACLU’s National Security Project, said in a statement. “By refusing to block this ban, the Supreme Court is giving the executive branch unprecedented power to silence speech it doesn’t like, increasing the danger that sweeping invocations of ‘national security’ will trump our constitutional rights.”