Supreme Court upholds TikTok ban. No one knows what comes next

In a unanimous ruling, the Supreme Court voted Friday to uphold a law that will require TikTok to shut down as soon as Sunday, unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, agrees to sell the app.
The court agreed with the U.S. government that it is within its rights to try to mitigate the national security risk that Congress has decided TikTok poses.
“There is no doubt that, for more than 170 million Americans, TikTok offers a distinctive and expansive outlet for expression, means of engagement, and source of community. But Congress has determined that divestiture is necessary to address its well-supported national security concerns regarding TikTok’s data collection practices and relationship with a foreign adversary,” the Justices wrote in an unsigned decision. “For the foregoing reasons, we conclude that the challenged provisions do not violate petitioners’ First Amendment rights.”
The decision is a devastating blow for TikTok, as well as free speech advocates who have long warned that cutting off Americans’ access to TikTok would set a dangerous precedent for government suppression of speech. “The Supreme Court’s ruling is incredibly disappointing, allowing the government to shut down an entire platform and the free speech rights of so many based on fear-mongering and speculation,” Patrick Toomey, deputy director of ACLU’s National Security Project, said in a statement. “By refusing to block this ban, the Supreme Court is giving the executive branch unprecedented power to silence speech it doesn’t like, increasing the danger that sweeping invocations of ‘national security’ will trump our constitutional rights.”
The case before the court concerned the constitutionality of the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last year. The law did not explicitly ban TikTok, but instead would effectively force the app to shut down by prohibiting any app stores or hosting services from doing business with “foreign adversary controlled applications.” Under the law, TikTok, ByteDance, and any of its affiliates are included in that classification, and violators risk penalties of $5,000 per user if they fail to comply. The only escape hatch for ByteDance would include a divestment that satisfies the president’s national security concerns.
During oral arguments last week, the U.S. solicitor general argued that, in this way, the law sidesteps First Amendment concerns, because “all of the same speech that’s happening on TikTok could happen post-divestiture.”
The Justices agreed. “It is not clear that the Act itself directly regulates protected expressive activity, or conduct with an expressive component. Indeed, the Act does not regulate the creator petitioners at all. And it directly regulates ByteDance Ltd. and TikTok Inc. only through the divestiture requirement,” the decision reads. TikTok, they wrote, had not “identified any case in which this Court has treated a regulation of corporate control as a direct regulation of expressive activity or semi-expressive conduct. We hesitate to break that new ground in this unique case.”