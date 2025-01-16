‘Welcome, TikTok refugee’: Duolingo sees a 216% spike in U.S. users learning Mandarin

The timing couldn’t be clearer, as a wave of so-called TikTok refugees scrambled to join the Chinese social app RedNote ahead of TikTok’s looming U.S. ban. The ban, set to take effect on January 19 unless blocked by the Supreme Court, will cut off TikTok from its 170 million American users. But instead of sulking, more than 700 million globally are jumping ship to RedNote, known in China as Xiaohongshu. For many U.S. users, there’s just one problem: The app’s default language is Mandarin.

Many are now taking a crash course. The popular language-learning app Duolingo reported roughly 216% growth in new Mandarin learning in the U.S. compared to this time last year, with a sharp spike occurring mid-January, just as RedNote started gaining traction. When new users were prompted to answer, “How did you hear about us,” the company reports seeing a corresponding spike in people selecting “TikTok” as their response.

“Me, because I’d rather move to China & learn Mandarin on Duolingo,” the official Duolingo TikTok account posted yesterday. The clip features the company’s green owl mascot, passport in hand, at the airport heading to China. Another video teaching beginner Mandarin phrases includes translations like “Welcome, TikTok refugee” and the tongue-in-cheek “In the clerb we all learn Mandarin.”