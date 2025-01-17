Makers of autonomous vehicles want to change the world—but first they want to change regulations

When a truck breaks down, its driver knows what to do. They pull over to the side of the road, put on their hazard warning lights, and lay out safety triangles to warn other drivers about the risk of the parked vehicle. Except that might not always be the case much longer if autonomous trucking company Aurora Innovation has its way.

The company, which wants to launch its services in full this April, has filed a court case after regulators said they would not grant Aurora an exemption to the safety triangle requirement, which the company needs because its uncrewed vehicles aren’t able to do so. Instead, Aurora asked to be allowed to utilize flashing lights on the truck itself. It’s a small proposed change (also supported by organizations like the Fraternal Order of Police, American Trucking Associations, and multiple other freight carriers )to road safety law that could have huge ramifications Aurora was successful and it became national policy for all trucks—and is an augur of challenging times ahead for drivers in America and elsewhere.

“As self-driving vehicles move into the real world, their creators will inevitably apply pressure to change the rules of the road,” says Jack Stilgoe, a science and technology professor at University College London. “Roads and the rules that govern them have been made to be human-readable. Self-driving vehicles will not drive in the same way. They need the world to be machine readable.”

The arguments AV companies make in favor of their appeals are simple: This is the future, and we need to prepare now in order to unlock the benefits of the technology they’re developing. But it shows a lack of care about what happens in the interim—or even after these self-driving vehicles hit the road—to human drivers, says Missy Cummings, a researcher specializing in self-driving vehicles at George Mason University.