‘There’s no stone left unturned’: Alejandro Mayorkas on bringing AI into the DHS

Alejandro Mayorkas held what’s been called “the hardest job in Washington” during a particularly turbulent time in U.S. politics. As Biden’s Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, he endured an impeachment by House Republicans, a fentanyl crisis, a string of natural disasters, and a number of terror attacks on home soil. But he also ran the sprawling department during a major technology shift with generative AI, and was charged with leveraging the technology to make DHS more efficient and responsive. Politically, Mayorkas may be remembered as an immigration lightning rod (Mayorkas himself immigrated to the U.S. from Cuba as a child), but within the DHS he’ll also be known as the guy who mixed AI with bureaucracy.

In an exit interview with Fast Company during one of his final days at DHS, Mayorkas gives his highlight reel of the department’s AI work, which included working with tech sector partners including Sam Altman and Jensen Huang, and recruiting AI engineers in Silicon Valley. The interview has been edited for length and clarity. The generative AI boom came during your term as secretary. How well did DHS respond to this big technology shift? I will say quite candidly we responded superbly, and I say that giving credit to extraordinary people here in the department. We moved swiftly and expansively, and we have led the federal government in embracing the potential of AI in all regards: to harness its potential to advance our mission, to understand the potential for its malevolent use and begin to take steps to protect the homeland and most particularly critical infrastructure against that challenge, to build a workforce that is capable of both harnessing and securing AI, building partnerships with the private sector, and promulgating policies to govern the use of AI into the future.

Having a primary role in different regards that are codified in presidential executive orders, we have done so very much. We moved very quickly in developing our AI road map early in 2024. We issued policies and procedures governing our use, we assembled the AI Safety and Security Board that I chair with luminaries from throughout the AI ecosystem, and we created the position of chief AI officer [currently held by Eric Hysen]. We hired 49 experienced technologists to form our AI Corps. I could go on and on. Are there any moments that you remember being particularly joyful, like seeing this technology applied and making a difference on the ground? I can identify a number of moments, but in terms of seeing AI in action, it is remarkable to see us having trained a machine to simulate a refugee applicant in order to provide training for our refugee officers. The training yielded not only a machine that could respond to the officer’s questions substantively in terms of country conditions and what the machine applicant lived through, but also trained the machine in how a refugee applicant would answer the questions given the trauma endured. For example, training the machine to be reticent in providing certain details—it’s extraordinary. I cite that because I’m a political refugee myself. I came to this country as a one year old, but certainly my parents shared with me their refugee experiences and so it was quite resonant.

