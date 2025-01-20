How MLK’s ‘beloved community’ is rooted in 19th-century religious philosophy

Since 1983, when President Ronald Reagan signed Martin Luther King Jr. Day into law, many Americans have observed the federal holiday to commemorate the life and legacy of the civil rights leader, Baptist minister, and theologian.

As a Baptist minister and theologian myself, I believe it is important to understand the origins of the concept of the beloved community, how King understood it, and how he worked to make it a reality.

MLK Day volunteers typically perform community service that continues King’s fight to end racial discrimination and economic injustice—to build the “beloved community,” as he often said.

Older origins

Although King popularized the beloved community, the phrase has roots in the thought of 19th-century American religious philosopher Josiah Royce.

In 1913, toward the end of his long career, Royce published The Problem of Christianity. The book compiles lectures on the Christian religion, including the idea of the church and its mission, and coined the term beloved community. Based on his readings of the biblical gospels, as well as the writings of the apostle Paul, Royce argued that the beloved community was one where individuals are transformed by God’s love.

In turn, members express that love as loyalty toward each other—for example, the devoted love a member of the church would have toward the church as a whole.