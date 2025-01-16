Walmart is facing backlash from investors after cutting DEI programs

More than 30 Walmart investors, representing $266 billion in assets under management or advisement, have asked the retail giant to explain the reasoning behind its decision to roll back DEI initiatives and the resulting implications for the company.

In a letter sent to CEO Doug McMillon on January 15, shareholders said, “Walmart has sent a clear signal to all underrepresented and marginalized groups that Walmart will not fight to protect their rights.”

The investors, including faith-based groups such as Sisters of the Humility of Mary and United Church Funds, want to engage in a respectful dialogue with members of Walmart’s senior leadership and board of directors to discuss the new policy shift, the group disclosed in the letter.

Shareholders claim that for the past three decades they have directly communicated with the company about the risks of racism, discrimination, and inequality. Though Walmart did not provide a financial or business reasoning for the policy change, the shareholders said they provided research and data about the business and financial benefits in regard to advancing DEI.