Nintendo unveiled its highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 that’s set to be released later this year. Nintendo didn’t provide a launch date, but said it would share more at an April 2 event.

Still, eager fans of the handheld gaming console are able to put their names in a lottery for a chance to try out the Switch in three cities across the U.S. later this spring.

The events will be held in New York from April 4 to April 6, Los Angeles from April 11 to April 13, and Dallas from April 25 to April 27. Tickets will be made available through a free, randomly selected drawing. Registration is open to U.S. residents from January 17 at 12 p.m. PT (2 p.m. CT and 3 p.m. ET) until January 26 at 11:59 p.m. local time for each event location. Registrants will be notified of results soon after the drawing closes, Nintendo said.

Nintendo didn’t provide many details aside from sharing that it will be a “hands-on” experience with the newest Switch. A trailer released Thursday showing off the new device showed a bigger console with a larger display. Fast Company‘s Mark Wilson wrote more about the design here.