Trump’s inauguration headshot is the first true portrait of our post-conventions era

BY Grace Snelling3 minute read

On Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump’s chief photographer, Daniel Torok, took to X to unveil a new portrait of Trump ahead of his inauguration. The portrait, which shows a stern-faced, artificially-lit Trump staring down the camera, is as dissimilar as it can get to past presidential headshots—and that’s the point.

Typically, each new administration selects a headshot of the president to serve as the most referenced likeness throughout the length of a term. Since Richard Nixon’s presidency, these portraits have almost invariably followed the same formula: a straight-on angle capturing the subject from the chest up; even, warm lighting; and a wide smile with teeth. Trump’s last presidential headshot, taken in 2017, followed these cues to a tee. His most recent portrait, though, bucks all of them, and it proves that we’re living in a post-conventions era. Bucking presidential norms Rhea L. Combs is the director of curatorial affairs at Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. Combs says the National Portrait Gallery commissions an official painting of each president at the end of their term, to be unveiled after they’ve left office—adding that Trump has already sat for his portrait, and that it will not be revealed until the end of his second term. In general, Combs says, both presidential painters and photographers aim to capture the president’s authority while also communicating his relatability to the common man. Gilbert Stuart, Lansdowne portrait (George Washington), 1796. [Image: Wiki Commons] This precedent began as early as George Washington, who chose to be depicted in his civilian attire despite his service in the military. And as recently as 2018, Barack Obama’s official painting in the gallery shows the former president openly facing the viewer in a more casual suit, with an unbuttoned top button and no tie.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Kehinde Wiley, President Barack Obama, 2018. [Image: Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery] “Those are just a couple of examples of some of the ways in which either a photographer or a painter is trying to convey this symbol of leadership and American pride, while, at the same time, making sure that you’re connecting them to a person of the people,” Combs says. That element of a down-to-earth demeanor is obvious in each recent president’s headshot, too. An eye-level camera angle helps give the impression that the viewer is on the same plane with the subject, while neutral lighting and friendly expressions lend most of the images an approachable atmosphere. Turning to Trump’s recent headshot, it’s jarringly difficult to find any of those familiar elements. While Trump opted to include an American flag in the background of the new photo, it appears that the President-elect has forgone everything else. A subtle low angle gives the impression that Trump is looking slightly down at the viewer—an effect only exacerbated by the harsh lighting, which brightly illuminates the middle of his face while drawing other areas into dark shadow. His expression is intense—almost angry—and the image is cropped close to his face. It’s designed to convey dominance, not relatability.

[Image: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office] Mugshot mimicry If the headshot looks eerily familiar, there’s a reason for that, too. “OK, call me crazy but doesn’t Trump’s official inauguration photo look a lot like his official mug shot?” One user on X asked. Torok responded matter-of-factly: “Yes, Brian. That was the point. Thank you for sharing it :)” Indeed, the headshot is reminiscent of Trump’s mugshot, which shows the President-elect wearing a navy suit and glaring defiantly into the camera. Even after Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts in May, he went on to use the mugshot as a political tool in his campaign, including by selling pieces of the suit he wore in the photo and featuring it on rally posters. Torok has reposed several tweets comparing his new photo to the mugshot, including one with the caption “The Art of the Comeback” and another reading, “From mugshot to presidential portrait.”