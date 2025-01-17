How 2 CareerTok creators are preparing for the TikTok ban

We spoke to Hanna Goefft and Courtney Johnson—two CareerTok creators with around 300,000 followers each—about how they’re preparing for the ban and their thoughts on the future of career advice on social media. The interviews have been edited for length and clarity.

Last year, Congress passed a bill that required TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to sell its U.S. assets or go dark this Sunday Jan. 19. Although the future remains uncertain , as of today, no sale has been approved and the Supreme Court upheld the ban . Both viewers and creators are bracing for an impending shutdown and figuring out next steps.

Among them are “CareerTok” creators, a group of influencers who offer workplace and job-hunting advice in the form of short videos. As the platform disappears, so will their followings and years of past content.

‘I would not be where I am right now without TikTok’

Hanna Goefft: Hands down, I would not be where I am right now as a full-time content creator without TikTok. From my own career journey, I gained a lot of career-related job-search-strategy knowledge that seemed like common sense to me. But from talking with my friends, I started to see that it wasn’t. I saw an opportunity to start sharing this base of knowledge that I had a great handle on, so I posted my first TikTok. My videos got so much traction and I realized there is a real appetite for this kind of career advice content. In 2024, I left my corporate career to pursue this full-time.

Courtney Johnson: I had worked at a bunch of marketing agencies building brands for other people, and I realized it was time to start building my personal brand. So I started posting consistently about marketing and career first on LinkedIn and then TikTok, and everything has taken off over the past few years. TikTok is my biggest platform, and if TikTok is banned, I will lose revenue, opportunities, and so much of my audience.

‘De-risking and diversifying’

HG: As soon as the ban came under discussion, a big focus of mine became de-risking and diversifying my platform. I’ve really focused on Instagram growth over the past year, just as a way to immediately make available my brand partnership opportunities that I rely on for income. I’m also thinking about other channels: LinkedIn is getting a lot of traction and is top of mind for career-related creators. YouTube also increased their “Shorts” limit to three minutes. But it’s a totally different strategy to be creating content across all these different platforms. I also now have a goal to build my revenue in a way that lessens my reliance on brand partnerships. In the career-advice space, coaching and online courses seem like obvious offerings to explore.