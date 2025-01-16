Nintendo announces Switch 2, the sequel to its greatest console

BY Mark Wilson2 minute read

The Nintendo Switch is the Japanese game company’s second best-selling product of all time, bested only by the Nintendo DS. Today, it announced the long-rumored sequel, the Nintendo Switch 2. Screenshot The Nintendo Switch 2 improvements

So far, all we have is a wordless teaser video, which instead of telling the story, shows the new improvements in dramatic, 3D rendered flybys (a style introduced years ago by Apple’s marketing team). The story it tells, however, is still compelling: a bigger screen that will be easier to see, lengthened Joy-Cons that will be easier to hold, and a thinner overall frame. Screenshot Look closer, and you’ll see even more: a kickstand that can lounge deep like a Microsoft Surface, a second USB-C port (for accessories?), and a new flange around the Joy-Con sticks—which feels like it must address the Switch’s only real design flaw, its fragile analog controllers that were prone to drifting (even if its benefits are largely psychological—note how Nintendo highlights this structural reinforcement with the Sony-black system’s rare pops of color). Screenshot Other than that, the dock sticks around (but with rounded corners now, which should make it more comfortable to place in and grab out), and the game cartridge slot is unchanged—yes, Nintendo clarfieis it will support Switch 1 games with backward compatibility in most cases.

Switch 2’s new UX features The Switch excited the world because it was all about flexibility—pay it in your lap, on your desk, on your TV! Pop off the controllers, swing them around, combine them into a new controller. Whereas systems like the Nintendo Wii made motion controls mainstream, the Switch stitched such novel UX into the greater fabric of console play. Screenshot Switch 2 pushes the boundaries further, but subtly. Joy-Cons now snap right on and off the Switch rather than sliding in—which is likely Nintendo’s version of the iPhone Magsafe. This will make using the device more pleasant day-to-day, but given how fast switching modes looks, maybe it will introduce novel game mechanics. [Image: Nintendo] The video also teases a new use for the Joy-Cons—laid on a table, they now appear to work like a mouse. How advantageous will this one UX mechanic be? Perhaps it won’t matter beyond one or two games (like the SNES mouse used in Mario Paint). Then again, PC gaming has never been bigger, which still champions the mouse for first-person-shooters in particular. This single tool could make porting some titles more comfortable.