I tried living without a car in rural America—I lasted only 2 weeks

When I recently moved from the Bay Area in California to a village in upstate New York, I decided to try an experiment: How long could I survive without a car?

I had a car in California, but it was so old I didn’t want to drive it across the country. And in theory, it seemed possible to avoid the carbon footprint of buying another vehicle. I work remotely, so I didn’t need to worry about a commute. My new house is two blocks from a bus that goes to the nearby town of Ithaca; it takes about 20 minutes to get to Trader Joe’s or a larger, Whole Foods-like grocery store. Ithaca, like most college towns, is fairly walkable. It has a bike-share program and little traffic on many streets, so it feels safe to bike. A car-share program offers hybrids and EVs that can be booked by the hour or the day. Local incentives offer discounts for commuters who want to switch to the bus or car-sharing. Still, in reality, not having a car doesn’t work well. My local bus runs only a few times a day. While it never offered frequent service, it dropped even more during the pandemic, when the transit system struggled to find bus drivers and dealt with supply chain shortages for parts to make repairs. That exacerbated the challenges that public transportation always faces. “You’re constantly trying to balance how many vehicles you have available, how many drivers you have available, how much funding you have available,” says Matthew Rosenbloom-Jones, general manager of TCAT, the local transit agency. In rural areas, where the buses have to cover long distances with few riders, it’s hard to make it economical. (It also isn’t particularly environmentally friendly, unless the buses are electric.) Rosenbloom-Jones says that in my neighborhood, some commuters previously used the bus to get to jobs at Cornell University. But during the pandemic, many of those jobs became permanently remote, and ridership dropped. Others may have decided to start driving because buses weren’t running as frequently. It’s a chicken-and-egg situation: With fewer riders, the transit system isn’t likely to offer more service. And unless service improves, those who can afford to drive their own vehicle will.

With few buses, running a simple errand stops being simple. On a recent Sunday, I wanted to grab something at the grocery store. It would have taken half an hour to get there and back in a car. Instead, I got up early to catch the bus, waited for the store to open, and then waited five hours to catch the bus back, ineffectively killing time at nearby stores. A friend wanted to get brunch, but the timing didn’t quite work. I couldn’t miss the next bus, because it was the only one back for the entire day. [Photos: John Elk/Getty Images, iStock/Getty Images Plus] Ride-sharing doesn’t fill the gap. Sometimes when I’ve tried to use Lyft or Uber, I’ve requested a ride that says it’s available in 10 minutes—but then I haven’t matched with a driver. (It’s particularly stressful when it’s 11 degrees outside and there’s no indication when or if a ride will actually happen.) The price varies wildly; for one particular route, I’ve seen prices ranging from $11 to $95 to go the same distance. Sometimes the price changes within minutes, while I’m still waiting in the hope that a car will show up. A spokesperson for Lyft said that in regions with fewer riders and drivers, there’s more volatility in supply and demand. If just two drivers sign out of the app, the price for a ride could immediately swing much higher. The limits of public transportation aren’t just an environmental challenge in rural areas—because it nudges more people to drive—but worsen inequity for those who don’t have the option of getting a car. The problem has grown as inflation pushed up the price of cars. A report last year estimated that 60% of Americans could no longer afford an average used car.

That leads to ripple effects. In California’s Central Valley, for example, with its large population of very low-income farmworkers, “often people can’t afford even one vehicle,” says Caroline Rodier, a transportation and land use researcher at the University of California, Davis. With a bus running just twice a day, if even one appointment runs late someone could miss the bus home and be left stranded. Students might not be able to go to after-school activities, and later, they might not be able to attend college. Cycling in the area is dangerous because of a lack of bike lanes, and frequent speeding on rural roads. Some alternatives are emerging. In the Central Valley, Rodier helped launch a program called MíoCar that offers low-cost car-sharing using electric cars. It’s currently available in some of the larger cities but is expanding to rural areas as well. The cars are in use 70% of the time. (A typical car, by contrast, is used around 5% of the time, and spends the rest of the time parked.) Most of the trips taken by Míocar users couldn’t have been covered by existing bus service. Researchers who studied the Míocar initiative, which is subsidized by California’s cap-and-trade program, calculated that it could be more cost-effective than traditional fixed-route bus service. The cars may also later be used in a volunteer ride-sharing program, so those who can’t drive can also get rides. A car-sharing system can face some of the same challenges as buses—there have to be enough people to use it to make it financially viable, unless it’s heavily subsidized. In Ithaca, the local car-sharing program plans to test adding a car in a rural location this spring. It’s in a spot where Cornell recently built apartments, with a large mobile home park nearby, meaning there should be adequate demand. There’s a bus stop in the area, but the car can help cover the times that the bus isn’t an option.

“We fill the gaps in public transportation—if you just need to go grocery shopping or need to go to a doctor’s appointment and it’s not on the bus line, or not at the right time,” says Liz Field, director of Ithaca Carshare. The organization will pilot the service before deciding whether to expand to other rural locations. In areas with fewer people, she says, it may not be possible. Microtransit—on-demand service in vans, where people request a ride through an app or call—may not work as well as car-sharing or traditional transit. “It’s extremely labor intensive, and it’s very unproductive compared to a fixed-route bus,” says TCAT’s Rosenbloom-Jones. “A poorly performing fixed-route bus line is like five passengers per hour. [Microtransit systems] tend to max out at around two to three passengers an hour, and most of them do far less than that. We really just try to put the resources where we have the most . . . riders. Microtransit can oftentimes detract from that.” The TCAT system does offer on-demand rides to elderly and disabled people who can’t drive, however. Better bike infrastructure could help. In the Netherlands, separated bike lanes go from suburbs and rural areas directly into larger cities like Amsterdam. Some paths run next to roads; others go through fields and forests, so a commute to the city feels like recreation. While the number of rural bike paths is growing in the U.S., often on rail trails that make use of old train lines, it’s still relatively rare that someone living in the countryside can easily ride a bike to work. East of Ithaca, one recently opened rail trail (not near me) is beginning to be used by Cornell commuters.