TikTok refugees or propagandists? China’s RedNote users share mixed responses to U.S. influx

Users of the Chinese social media app RedNote welcomed “TikTok refugees” from the United States with selfies and messages on Wednesday, as Beijing said it encouraged stronger cultural ties with other countries in response to the sudden influx.
Known in China as Xiaohongshu and as a platform to find lifestyle recommendations on areas from beauty to food, the app has in recent days been transformed into an unexpected bilateral channel for U.S.-China exchanges, with users swapping photos and questions about pets, favourite foods and their lives.
Not everyone was happy, though, with some grumbling that their platform was being taken over and nationalist bloggers warning against American influences.
The influx of more than 700,000 new users has been driven by a looming U.S. ban on TikTok, used by 170 million Americans, on national security concerns.
Many Chinese users on Wednesday posted selfies and messages saying “welcome TikTok refugees,” and responded eagerly to questions from U.S. users on topics such as popular Chinese dishes, city tourist sights and even China’s birth policies.
Among them was Jacob Hui, a translator in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou, who said he joined a live chat cohosted by Chinese and American influencers on the platform and posed questions – such as what video games were popular in the U.S. – to the new users.
“There were not many such opportunities to directly interact with Americans in the past,” he said.