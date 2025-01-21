BY Steve Durkee4 minute read

Creating a dynamic experience for customers takes work.

In a multifaceted, omnichannel, and immersive world, experiences can take on a lot of forms. For those in the marketing, advertising, and sales spaces, the conversation has shifted dramatically. Why? Because more than 80% of customers believe that the experience a company provides is as important as the products and services it offers. Every touchpoint a brand or business has with an individual is a chance to deliver a differentiated experience. How they share information, where and how they show up, and how they spur engagement all inform this experience. Technologies have adapted to help organizations rewrite the rulebook on customer engagement. Many blur the lines between physical and digital spaces, immersing consumers into a world where they choose to spend their time and money. Engaging audiences in new and creative ways builds the customer experience. And, just as seen in the digital world, leveraging data and analytics to customize, personalize, and transform that experience in near-real time has become the expectation.

Here’s how brands and businesses can embark on this journey, overcome customer experience woes of the past, and win the hearts and minds of consumers in the process. ENGAGEMENTS ARE DYNAMIC, IMMERSIVE, AND EXPERIENTIAL—DIVE IN! Experiential marketing is on the rise—80% of companies increased their experiential marketing budgets in 2024. Designing experiences with this level of immersion is exciting for brand engagement. However, it also creates increased pressure for brands as consumer expectations are shaped by online and digital channels.

For example, social media is trending more towards short-form videos over static imagery, with 89% of consumers wanting to see more videos from brands. This translates to physical spaces, meaning brands must find ways to bring that content from the smartphone screen to the in-person environment where the consumer dwells. Leveraging video or dynamic visuals to create more immersive experiences has become table stakes for attracting customers and communicating a brand’s essence. For instance, a clothing store that’s rooted in designer brands can leverage digital displays to show in-store and online inventory, complementary products, and information about the product being displayed. Meanwhile, a quick serve restaurant (QSR) can tailor menu boards to the specific demographic viewing them at any given time, displaying live views of the food being prepared as the customer waits. Consumers embrace the immersion of the brand experience. Successful video integration is the driver—not the focal point—of an immersive customer experience. We can’t expect customers to stand and watch a full 30-second video for information. Instead, video serves as a complement to the atmosphere a brand is looking to create.

DEFINING YOUR GOALS WILL RESULT IN THE RIGHT TECHNOLOGY STACK Ideating for an immersive experience is fun, but figuring out how to leverage technology and bring it to life can be challenging. And the stakes are high. Brand experiences do not happen in a vacuum. Every positive interaction can move the needle forward. Adversely, every negative experience (say, a broken display or incorrect information) can prove detrimental. A million-dollar marketing idea and content activation is no good if you’re met with a black screen at the point of engagement.

It’s best to start by thinking about the entire customer journey and embarking on a technology plan from there. Think about this: A big-box retailer is looking to redefine the brand’s advertising strategy and promote stronger engagement with products in store. In this case, define what the “digital signage experience” looks like. Does video wall advertising capture the attention of a shopper 50 yards away with crystal clear, vivid imagery? Could background sound and 3D visuals attract more customers to a product display? Would sensor and gesture-enabled IoT applications help shoppers better interact with products to encourage in-store purchasing? Could artificial intelligence present opportunities to customize ads or evolve advertising strategies to generate more business? Do current displays allow customers to be a part of the experience and promote on-the-spot purchases? DESIGNING WITH DATA WILL BE A GAME CHANGER FOR EXPERIENCES

The shift to digital solutions and display technologies has set the foundation for a new world of experience creation. Integrating next-generation tools such as AI, ML, IoT, sensors, and more is enhancing the experience. The result is more data generation than ever before. The number one challenge businesses will face is understanding which data to capture and how to quickly and accurately feed that back into the customer experience. Across almost every industry, consumers have shown a willingness to exchange certain levels of information for a tangible benefit (an improved customer experience being one of them). What does that look like in the physical world powered by digital solutions? A sporting arena can use AI to tabulate the flow of patrons in between periods or quarters, and share updates on the shortest lines at concession stands and restrooms. Temperature sensors can trigger the display of different food items that lure in patrons while alerting the kitchens to be ready for a predicted shift in ordering habits. Touchscreen or self-serve kiosks speed up ordering and minimize lines, while also providing insight on consumer purchasing habits. In all these exchanges, the business uses data to make better operational decisions, and the consumer sees a benefit in time, money, or value.

THERE IS WORK TO BE DONE TO MEET CONSUMER EXPECTATIONS Elevating customer experiences will require brands to take current strategies to the next level. The industry as a whole—including businesses, technology partners, content creators, IT managers, and more—will need stronger collaboration to meet this new reality. Businesses already embracing digitally powered experiences will need to innovate and keep up with the latest consumer trends and preferences.