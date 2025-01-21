BY Magdalena Nowicka Mook3 minute read

A GrantThornton Women in Business 2024 report indicates that women currently hold 33.5% of top leadership positions, up from 32% in 2022 and 21% in 2012. While this growth is good progress, women remain underrepresented at every stage of the corporate ladder.

Women still face sexual harassment and hostile work environments. In fact, 40% of female respondents have quit a job because of a toxic workplace, compared to just 28% of males. Additionally, McKinsey reports that 28% of women recognize microaggressions that undermine their leadership, compared to 11% of men. There’s no question that women in powerful roles face unique challenges, but what can we do about it? As the CEO of the International Coaching Federation (ICF), I offer the following tips, drawing from both personal experience and the core competencies of coaching.

1. TRUST YOUR AUTHENTIC LEADERSHIP STYLE I remember a time when women needed to adopt stereotypically masculine behaviors to be taken seriously as leaders, such as projecting boldness or not allowing subordinates to question them. Thankfully, we are—by and large—past this limited “masculine-coded” definition of leadership. As leadership has become more diverse, the understanding of effective leadership styles has evolved. It has become clear that women’s natural leadership styles tend to be more inclusive, empathetic, and collaborative, in alignment with the hallmarks of a coaching style of leadership that has been proven to be more effective. This leadership style involves soliciting opinions. It also means empowering your team to make decisions, solve problems, and take ownership of their work.

Female leaders tend to inspire and motivate. We work hard to energize others, foster creativity, and inspire new ideas across our teams. In adopting this leadership style, you will naturally challenge the implicit biases toward women leaders. Women already do, can, and should lead differently. With time, organizations will start recognizing women leaders even more for team engagement, retention, and impact. 2. LEARN FROM OTHERS OUTSIDE YOUR ORGANIZATION No leader has the answer to everything, nor can they carry everything themselves. Advocate for programs that will prepare women for leadership and then hold your company accountable for the follow-through and results from those initiatives. Connect with peers in similar positions, wise friends, and experts who can serve as a sounding board and support—and put it to work regularly.

One great source of such support can be an executive coach. Coaches can help leaders identify bias, microaggressions, and managerial challenges that might be hindering effectiveness. Leaders who engage a coach are in good company—demand continues to grow rapidly, with 55% of companies surveyed in the 2023 International Coaching Federation (ICF) Global Coaching Study engaging a coach for leadership development. More than 58% of coaching clients are women, and benefits include improved confidence, clarity of thought, self-awareness, and collaboration. 3. PRACTICE RESILIENCE We often find ourselves in rooms with people who are different from us and don’t understand the challenges we face. This can wear us down. I believe deeply that all leaders—but particularly women and those from underrepresented communities—need to protect and invest in their own resilience.

Not only does this bolster your well-being, but your team needs you to be resilient, too—resilient leaders are composed under pressure and remain focused and decisive in stressful situations. 4. SAY “NO” Women leaders often reach their positions with the help of a strong intuition about how to meet and surpass the expectations of those they worked alongside and under. But an attitude of constant hustle ultimately doesn’t serve anyone well. In fact, The Skimm reports that 71% of millennial women are tasked as the “Chief Worry Officer,” taking on the mental load at home and at work, compared to men.

Not only is it okay to say no, but it is sometimes strategically necessary. Put your efforts into the right things to reach your business goals. CHANGING THE NARRATIVE FOR FUTURE WOMEN LEADERS While only 10% of Fortune 500 companies are led by women, more women hold leadership roles today than ever before. As leaders, women bring a different style of leadership that can be incredibly powerful—but we also need to look out for ourselves in the face of unique challenges.