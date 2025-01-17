BY Sandeep Acharya4 minute read

Last year, I was blindsided to learn I have papillary thyroid cancer.

I don’t smoke, rarely drink, eat mostly plant-based food, and exercise four times a week. For a guy in his 40s, cancer was the last thing on my mind. It started at a routine dental visit. Cassie, my hygienist, noticed a lump on my throat. I dismissed it, but she insisted I tell my doctor. A month later, I mentioned it—almost as an afterthought during my annual physical. My doctor, Krithika, nearing the end of the visit, could have brushed it off. Instead, she paused, examined my neck, and urged me to get an ultrasound, “just to be safe.” That insistence—by Cassie and Krithika—led to an early diagnosis and treatment plan. My prognosis is good. I’m fortunate. Yet moments like these rely more on luck than design.

Fifteen years ago, I entered healthcare because I wanted to understand how a country so exceptional could fail so spectacularly at providing care. Over time, I’ve tracked innovations like value-based care, telemedicine, and AI with excitement. But my own experience underscored something I’ve long believed: The most precious part of healthcare is the care humans provide—by being present, despite all competing demands. And yet, so much of what we do—the reforms, technologies, and workflows—gets in the way of that care. A FRAMEWORK FOR SYSTEMIC FAILURE

From my time in healthcare, I’ve observed three systemic barriers to better care: 1. Lack Of Transparency And Accountability For Outcomes Patients operate with little visibility into the quality of care they may receive. Despite advances in technology, navigating healthcare still relies on referrals or luck. The least connected and most vulnerable patients suffer the most.

Without meaningful, objective data to guide decisions, patients can easily end up with ineffective or harmful care. A system without accountability leaves patients and providers in the dark, perpetuating inequity and mistrust. 2. Scale Over Quality Healthcare rewards scale, not quality. Organizations grow more powerful by negotiating leverage—not by providing exceptional care. The bigger the network, the stronger its position at the table, regardless of patient outcomes.

This dynamic pushes organizations to prioritize growth over meaningful, patient-centered care. Excellence in this environment can feel like a liability if it slows down the pursuit of volume. 3. Underinvestment In Common Systems Healthcare lacks shared infrastructure that could simplify workflows and reduce redundancies. Credentialing, scheduling, and data-sharing—basic systems that could benefit everyone—remain proprietary and fragmented.

The result? Redundant, wasteful investments in systems that frustrate patients and providers alike. Instead of collaboration, we see competition over tools that should serve as common utilities. A VISION FOR CHANGE To address these failures, we must rethink how we structure and support care delivery. These challenges are solvable—but only if we prioritize collective progress over individual gain.

Here’s what a better future could look like: 1. Transparency And Accountability For Outcomes Patients need clear, outcome-driven metrics to make informed choices about their care. Today, outcomes are often invisible because metrics focus on billing and volume, not effectiveness. We need to rethink what we measure and why.

These metrics must go beyond simplistic ratings. They should capture meaningful patient outcomes while helping providers improve. Transparency isn’t just a patient right; it’s the foundation of trust and accountability. 2. Rewarding Quality Over Scale We need to realign incentives to reward quality, not volume. Providers should be compensated for the outcomes they achieve, not the number of patients they see. When financial rewards prioritize results, providers can focus on excellence—not just efficiency. This shift would create a more sustainable, patient-centered model of care.

3. Building Common Infrastructure For Progress Imagine a healthcare system where credentialing, scheduling, and data-sharing operate on shared standards. A common infrastructure would remove barriers, reduce redundancies, and allow providers to focus on what matters: delivering great care. Investing in shared systems wouldn’t just improve efficiency—it would amplify innovation and collaboration across the industry.

WHY THIS MATTERS When my health was on the line, it wasn’t technology or policy that saved me. It was two human beings who refused to dismiss the details. Their small actions—a lump noticed, a referral made—set off a chain reaction that changed my life. How many more lives could we transform by making slight adjustments to our system’s priorities?

Healthcare is filled with these small moments—tiny interventions with outsized impact. Yet too often, they’re lost in the noise of bureaucracy and competing incentives. What if we built a system designed to encourage these moments instead of diminishing them? Sweeping solutions like single-payer healthcare dominate the headlines, but true transformation often starts with small, foundational changes—changes that value care and connection above all else. As I recover, I feel more determined than ever to advocate for the clinicians and patients who too often feel like cogs in the system. To the cynical eyes of a reader who, like me, has witnessed so much failure in our system, showing is as important as telling.