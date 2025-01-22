BY Corey Dong4 minute read

True growth often emerges from an unexpected direction: the courage to become smaller. While most leaders chase expansion at all costs, I’ve discovered that sustainable success sometimes requires strategic reduction—getting smaller before you can grow stronger.

Growing up, my father was a first-generation immigrant, my mother second-generation. They instilled in me a principle that would shape my entire approach to business: Financial happiness starts with financial freedom, and managing your expenses matters more than chasing income. What started as a lesson in mindful money management evolved into something far more profound. Throughout my career in accounting and consulting, I’ve seen how this same principle reshapes businesses: While everyone rushes toward expansion, the real breakthroughs often come from understanding what to let go. This principle has become even more critical in today’s business environment. We’re coming out of an era during which companies were obsessed with growth for growth’s sake—especially during the COVID period when money was cheap and social media attention seemed like the ultimate currency. This created a house of cards: businesses pursuing growth over profit, often with disastrous results.

STRATEGIC SIMPLIFICATION IN ACTION Strategic simplification is the art of intentional focus. It requires more than cost reduction and it demands the clarity to recognize your core drivers and the courage to eliminate everything else. When businesses start their end-of-year planning, it’s the perfect time to ask the hard questions: Where do we actually make money? Where don’t we? What’s our true position in the competitive landscape? In my work, I’ve seen too many companies try to be everything to everyone and end up being nothing to anyone. That’s why I’ve always been inspired by Alan Mulally’s approach at Ford during the Great Recession of 2008—the “One Ford” plan. When every other American automaker was filing for bankruptcy, he came in and did something that perfectly illustrates the power of strategic simplification. He looked at their sprawling product line, with its countless regional variations and customization options, and made the tough decision to consolidate to a single, global product platform. For instance, instead of having different Ford Focus models for every market, they created one world-class vehicle that could be sold everywhere. He saw how excessive customization was creating hidden costs and complexity, and wasn’t afraid to make the tough calls.

By reducing complexity and focusing resources on their core strengths, Ford didn’t just survive—they positioned themselves for future growth. They freed up the capacity to explore new markets when the time was right, but from a position of strength rather than desperation. THE NUMBERS DON’T LIE—BUT THEY DON’T TELL THE WHOLE STORY The beauty of strategic simplification lies in its layers. While the numbers give you a starting point, the real insights emerge when you layer in the human elements—the operational realities, the customer experiences, the front-line perspectives.

You start by understanding your product and service line profitability—that’s your baseline. But then you need to dig deeper. In my experience, the telling warning signs often come from the trenches—the recurring frustrations your teams face, the processes that never quite flow right, the resources constantly stretched thin. These daily friction points might not show up clearly in your P&L, but they’re silently draining your organization’s potential. The key is to integrate financial insights with operational realities, aligning every iteration to uncover hidden costs and complexities. By continually iterating on these insights and engaging with front-line teams, businesses can identify inefficiencies that aren’t immediately visible in financial reports, allowing them to make smarter decisions and focus on areas that truly drive value. REWRITING THE GROWTH PLAYBOOK: WHAT REALLY MATTERS

Here’s a truth I’ve learned the hard way: The clearest path forward often appears when you stop trying to be everything to everyone. While the business world celebrates expansion and acquisition, sustainable growth often comes from having the wisdom to recognize what you should stop doing. The next generation of business leaders deserves more than over-emphasizing the glory of growth without teaching the power of making tough decisions. When I look back on my own experience and the transformations I’ve been part of, some of the most powerful growth moments came not from what we added, but from what we had the courage to stop. What’s really interesting is that even the companies we think of as having the Midas touch—the Googles, the Apples, the Amazons—are making these hard decisions internally all the time. They’re weighing whether to continue investing in certain strategic opportunities, they’re killing projects, they’re simplifying operations. The most successful companies don’t spread themselves thin. They channel their resources into the areas where they truly shine.