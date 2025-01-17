BY Rajat Mishra4 minute read

Middle management has fallen out of fashion drastically.

The wider tech sector has been experiencing a trend known as “the flattening,” which has seen organizations remove the middle management layer in a quest for efficiency. One of the most prominent examples of this in action can be found in the recent mass layoffs during Meta’s ‘Year of Efficiency.’ Meanwhile, 30% of all tech sector layoffs last year fell on middle management. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy aims to increase the ratio of individual contributors to managers by at least 15% by 2025. However, it’s a risky gamble. Remove too many managers and the set-up quickly resembles a precarious Jenga tower with the middle hollowed out. For this reason, we need to rebrand middle managers. “Executive fellow” covers the question of what the new title should be, but first, we need to understand why management has such a reputational problem, what the unique selling point of this role is, and how to repackage the core of the role in line with modern workplace trends.

RECASTING MANAGERS IN A NEW LIGHT Although the tech sector has been ‘flattening out’ the middle management layer in a quest for efficiency, blaming middle management for inefficient organizations and slow delivery has been a tried-and-true corporate strategy since the 1980s. This has seeded the idea that middle management is expendable; the negative stereotypes have seeped into mainstream consciousness to become canon. This can be seen with the ‘ineffective manager trope’ as a popular character we love to hate in pop culture. A perfect example of this can be found in Bill Lumbergh, a fictional boss in Office Space (1999) who made professional life for software engineer Peter, the movie’s protagonist, a living nightmare.

Yet viewing managers as the villains in the story is extremely harmful. While there are certainly some bad managers in the mix, the majority want to do the best for the organization, yet find themselves under pressure from above and below. The negative connotation has not only seen managers be disproportionately affected by corporate job culls, but it means that talented employees are unmotivated to accept a promotion into management or are deciding to pull the plug on the job of their own accord. A survey from Capterra revealed that 71% of middle managers are feeling overwhelmed, while 46% of middle managers from a 3,400-strong global survey said they were likely to quit within the year due to stress.

As part of the rebrand we need to change the optics and focus on the value managers add to the organization. MIDDLE MANAGEMENT’S TRUE UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITION If we remove the stigma that has more recently become associated with this role, middle managers are highly skilled and offer invaluable contributions to overall progress.

These supervisors sit at the front line of employee management, fielding requests for annual leave or salary increases, and managing performance reviews and development programs—all of which sits on top of ensuring the day-to-day objectives for the team are delivered and the unit runs as smoothly as possible. A good middle manager is adept at communication, knowing when and how to bring challenges to leadership. They also have strong emotional intelligence that helps them to understand the nuances of their team, how best to support each individual, and how to recognize subtle signs of stress or burnout. They are also usually technical specialists within their area of expertise. They have an extremely close understanding of what needs to happen in order to meet certain goals and what it’s like to work in those junior roles. This means that rolling out a new automation initiative or adopting an AI-driven tool can be accelerated with the presence of talented middle managers who have their boots on the ground ready to work through teething problems, deliver staff training, and act as a vital point of communication between the layers.

But without changing the name of the role itself, middle managers will never be viewed as anything but ‘middle men.’ THE KING IS DEAD. LONG LIVE THE KING Inefficient organizations won’t be fixed by firing an arbitrary percentage of managers. They need to be eliminated entirely. Only then can this role shake off its bad reputation and come back as a desirable job that’s also mission-critical to the company.

For example, you might think that secretaries have been retired from corporate life, only to appear on Mad Men reruns. In fact, the role itself is alive and well, albeit under a new name: executive assistant. If you take a close look at the required skills and role responsibilities, the jobs are almost identical at their core, but the new packaging ensures the job attracts talented employees and is seen as valuable by leadership. Executive fellow fits the bill in this regard. It shows that leadership recognizes that these managers play a critical role. It shows aspiring employees that this pathway offers a viable way for the most talented workers to reach the C-Suite. Here, junior employees will want to see that these roles aren’t viewed as expendable, or that they risk getting stuck in a management silo. The reclassified role should also offer projects with gravitas and recognize how integral this role is to the organization.