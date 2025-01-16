It’s time for Apple to press pause on its AI news summaries

Apple should shut off its AI summaries of news alerts until it can prevent them from spreading fake news. Anecdotes of iPhone users seeing weirdly phrased summaries of texts and other content are common. But getting news headlines wrong is another matter. Washington Post tech columnist Geoffrey Fowler is the latest to call out the problem.

“[A]pple Intelligence is so bad that today it got every fact wrong in its AI summary of [Washington Post] news alerts,” Fowler posted on Bluesky Wednesday. An Apple Intelligence Fowler got on his iPhone told him that Pete Hegseth, defense secretary nominee, had been “fired,” that Trump’s tariff policies are affecting inflation, and that Pam Bondi and Marco Rubio, the incoming administration’s nominees for attorney general and secretary of state, respectively, were confirmed for their Cabinet posts. None of those AI summarizations correctly reflected the original notifications.

“It’s wildly irresponsible that Apple doesn’t turn off summaries for news apps until it gets a bit better at this AI thing,” Fowler wrote. He’s right. Apple is contributing to the misinformation problem now burning out of control in the digital space—all for barely needed summarizations of already pithy news headlines.

This isn’t the first time Apple Intelligence’s summarization errors have been called out for gross inaccuracies. In November, one misrepresented a headline about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The following month, the BBC complained that an Apple notification made it seem as if the BBC had reported that Luigi Mangione, charged with killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, had shot himself. Days after that error, the journalist organization Reporters Without Borders called on Apple to suspend the news alert summaries, stating it is “very concerned by the risks posed to media outlets.”