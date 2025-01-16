Modular design makes tech personal (and repairable)

BY Dan Harden3 minute read

Decades before the first personal computer hit the shelves, American industrial designer Brooks Stevens popularized the phrase planned obsolescence—defining it as “instilling in the buyer the desire to own something a little newer, a little better, a little sooner than is necessary”—ushering in an epoch of products made to be disposable.

The rise of planned obsolescence Before the 1920s—when lightbulb and automotive manufacturers began intentionally shortening product lifespans to sell more inventory in the face of highly saturated markets—craftspeople built products to last, and repair culture was a way of life. The shift toward designing for disposability marked a cultural and economic transformation, turning durable products into replaceable commodities. While manufacturers were limiting product longevity, brands used design and marketing to position products as symbols of status and style—favoring novelty, prioritizing convenience over lasting value, and encouraging frequent upgrades to keep up with the Joneses. Products became less about enduring utility and more about staying current with ever-changing trends. In the intervening century, planned obsolescence became common practice—from fast fashion’s fleeting trends and never-ending product releases to tech’s closed ecosystems and walled gardens—playing naturally into our desire for status and novelty. While this approach worked for the last 100 years, the climate crisis, resource wars, and a growing desire for personalized products all signal that we are overdue for a new product development model that prioritizes repairability and adaptability to meet the needs of both people and the planet. The path forward Modular design offers an alternative to disposable products by addressing two critical demands of modern consumers: personalization and sustainability. Developing modular systems can enable tech to adapt to individual needs and evolve alongside its owner by empowering users to customize, upgrade, and repair their products—allowing customers to forge meaningful, lasting relationships with their objects while saving money and reducing the amount of e-waste diverted to landfills.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Alongside social pressures, global right-to-repair laws, EU eco-design standards, and tax incentives like Sweden’s repair service discounts are driving the rise in modular design, encouraging repairability, reducing waste, and fostering sustainable, adaptable products for a more circular economy. For brands, these regulations necessitate more thoughtful, durable designs, while consumers gain greater autonomy to repair and extend the life of their products. Modularity in action Many modern brands have followed the traditional product development path outlined in Stevens’ definition of planned obsolescence, but emerging and established brands are embracing modularity and including repair as an integral part of the customer experience. In fashion, Patagonia offers its Worn Wear repair service to keep its products out of landfills, and Nike designed its ISPA modular footwear for disassembly and repair with replaceable parts. In consumer electronics, brands like Framework and Gridstack create modular products that grow with users and can be upgraded or customized to meet changing needs. In interiors, brands like Thuma offer products that customers can configure to fit various space and storage needs for “a lifetime of modern functionality and optionality.” And in the energy sector, products like Tesla’s Solar Roof offer expandable systems that evolve with changing energy demands. Beyond hardware, digital products are incredibly well-suited to modularity, enabling users to adapt their experiences to their unique needs. Platforms like Squarespace offer modular templates and drag-and-drop design blocks to empower users to build tailored websites quickly. Similarly, Notion’s modular approach to productivity lets users create personalized workflows, databases, and notes to manage their tasks and goals.