How to break through the messy middle of transformation

Talk to any brand or company leader this year, and there is a good chance that you will find them in the thick of a change initiative, navigating the challenging headwinds of ongoing market and economic turbulence.

As we ended 2024, these same leaders are shaping up their plans for 2025 and may be facing the reality that many of the transformation goals and initiatives they bullishly laid out 12 months ago have not been fully, or even partly delivered. We call this the messy middle of a transformation—a period when time, resources, and energy have been committed, but are now dwindling.

The ultimate question for leaders in the messy middle is how to maintain confidence and momentum when the work is only partially done?

Repeat the “why,” but connect it to the now

People can deal with almost any “how” if they know the “why,” Friedrich Nietzsche famously said. While the concept of purpose has become tarnished lately in many boardrooms, its power—when wielded effectively—remains transformative. For leaders navigating the messy middle of transformation, reconnecting their teams to a clear, compelling “why” isn’t optional—it’s critical.