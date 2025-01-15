How to break through the messy middle of transformation

Talk to any brand or company leader this year, and there is a good chance that you will find them in the thick of a change initiative, navigating the challenging headwinds of ongoing market and economic turbulence.
As we ended 2024, these same leaders are shaping up their plans for 2025 and may be facing the reality that many of the transformation goals and initiatives they bullishly laid out 12 months ago have not been fully, or even partly delivered. We call this the messy middle of a transformation—a period when time, resources, and energy have been committed, but are now dwindling.
The ultimate question for leaders in the messy middle is how to maintain confidence and momentum when the work is only partially done?
Repeat the “why,” but connect it to the now
People can deal with almost any “how” if they know the “why,” Friedrich Nietzsche famously said. While the concept of purpose has become tarnished lately in many boardrooms, its power—when wielded effectively—remains transformative. For leaders navigating the messy middle of transformation, reconnecting their teams to a clear, compelling “why” isn’t optional—it’s critical.
The mistake many executives make is confusing agility with the need to constantly reinvent their vision. As conditions shift, they pivot their messaging, assuming changing conditions need a refreshed message. But a fast-changing environment doesn’t demand a flip-flopping vision—it demands a steadfast one, anchoring the teams during periods of turbulence and unlocking their discretionary energy.
Take Alan Mulally, who led Ford Motor Company through one of its most turbulent periods (2006–2014). His singular vision, “One Team,” was so consistent and repetitive that journalists mocked it as a broken record. Mulally’s response? I’ll stop talking about the plan when it’s delivered. That relentless focus gave his team the energy and clarity they needed to steer through chaos and succeed.
The lesson today isn’t just to repeat your “why,” it’s to connect it to the now. Spotify exemplifies this. CEO Daniel Ek’s vision—to unlock the potential of human creativity through music—hasn’t changed, but they’ve skillfully adapted its supporting strategy to meet today’s challenges. When Ek’s $1 billion bet on podcasting failed to deliver and was scaled back amidst investor concerns, it was still firmly connected to his vision. This allowed the pivot to be seen as an evolution, not a detour, and has even allowed Ek to begin reinvesting in the video podcasting landscape with little push-back.