Coca-Cola panders to Trump’s love of Diet Coke. Is this a new era of CEO vice signaling?

BY Joe Berkowitz4 minute read

It was far from the usual Coke and a smile. The Coke was diet for one thing, and there were two smiles involved. One of them belonged to Donald Trump, seemingly the world’s foremost Diet Coke lover, and the other to James Quincey, CEO and chairman of Coca-Cola, who presented the returning president with a commemorative Diet Coke bottle on Tuesday night.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Progressive corporate messaging continued over the next few years, with Nike recruiting Colin Kaepernick for a controversial ad campaign and Airbnb condemning Trump’s border policy. The trend hit a flashpoint, however, in 2020. CEO statements of solidarity flooded out in response to George Floyd’s murder that year at the hands of police. Conservatives strike back Although pundits like Fox News’s Sean Hannity had occasionally called for boycotts on outspoken companies during Trump’s term, in the years afterward, key influencers on the right brought out heavy artillery. In 2021, for example, future GOP presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy released a book titled Woke Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam. In it, he took a flamethrower to the idea that corporate responsibility amounted to anything more than “virtue signaling.” According to Ramaswamy, the CEOs pushing back against Trump, or promoting progressive causes in 2020, had just been cynically pandering to the loudest liberal voices.

During the Biden administration, however, the loudest voices belonged to people like Ramaswamy and conservative activists such as Chris Rufo. Months after the release of Woke Inc., another future GOP presidential contender, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, rolled out the infamous “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which forbade teachers in Florida from alluding to sexual orientation or gender identity in the classroom. When Disney publicly denounced the bill, they incurred much more heat than a segment on Hannity. Instead, DeSantis waged what Disney later called in a lawsuit “a targeted campaign of government harassment.” It was the dawn of a new era. Corporations publicly in favor of social justice would now have to deal with political agitators like Rufo, who consulted on DeSantis’s bill and appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show repeatedly to ensure Disney stayed in Fox News viewers’ crosshairs. Virtue signaling gives way to anti-woke With the return of Donald Trump to the White House, the war on “woke capitalism” and “virtue signaling” now appears to have ended. What comes next? If the past couple months are any indication, the U.S. may be entering an era of anti-woke capitalism and vice signaling.

advertisement