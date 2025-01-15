Sephora is giving its 700 stores a major makeover. Here’s why

BY Elizabeth Segran3 minute read

Sephora’s stores are getting a redesign, Sephora CEO Artemis Patrick announced.

Patrick’s announcement from Monday at the National Retail Federation’s annual conference was striking. Many other retailers are in crisis. Macy’s is closing 150 stores around the country in an effort to return the company to profitability. Kohl’s, which has a “store-in-store” partnership with Sephora, plans to close 27 of its 1,150 stores by April. But Sephora is moving in the opposite direction, with an unmissable big bet on brick and mortar: The beauty retailer’s investment in these store renovations will mark its largest capital project ever. Sephora’s already a retail success story So why has Sephora succeeded where so many other retailers have failed?

For one thing, Sephora has a long history of innovating in retail. It launched 26 years ago, when luxury beauty brands sold their products almost exclusively at department store beauty counters. Products were behind glass, and you had to rely on a retail associate to test products. Sephora blasted through the status quo with a new concept: It was a beauty wonderland, where customers could sample products on shelves on their own. And importantly, there were hundreds of brands to try. Sephora didn’t work exclusively with big brands; they sought out small, indie brands too. Patrick told me this was, initially, by necessity. “When Sephora first entered the United States [from France], a lot of established brands didn’t want to work with us,” she said. “For sheer survival, Sephora had to start incubating these baby brands.” These days, Sephora has far surpassed the department stores as the destination for luxury beauty. And that growth trend is happening at a precipitous time—the sector itself is on the rise. Now, Nordstrom is creating beauty departments in store that mimic Sephora, allowing customers to test products from new brands on their own.

In her two decades at Sephora, Patrick identified this ability to sample exciting new brands and products as the company’s main differentiator. That’s why Sephora is consistently scouring the market for hot new brands. Sephora also likes to have exclusivity agreements with these brands, which prevent them from working with other retailers. Brands are more than happy to accept this arrangement because a partnership with Sephora can mean hundreds of millions of dollars in annual sales. Household names including Rare Beauty, Sol de Janeiro, Supergoop, and Urban Decay owe much of their success to Sephora. Now it’s building on that success with a data-driven redesign Now, Sephora is trying to improve its market-making in-store experience. At the NRF ’25 event, dubbed Retail’s Big Show, Patrick said that she wanted to make updates to the store that are based on data and functionality rather than aesthetics. “I think too many times retailers talk about the ‘store of the future,’ and it’s very much driven by the design team,” she said. “So you have this conversation of form versus function.”

