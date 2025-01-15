Why are we still talking about toilets? Because we must.

BY Erin McCusker3 minute read

In a world where every passing moment brings leaps in digital innovation, creating opportunities to improve life for billions, and promising a world that’s interconnected, I find a small joy in kickstarting a casual conversation with, “Oh, I work in toilets.”

I elicit wide eyes when sharing the stark contradiction that while 95% of the world’s population is covered by wireless broadband connections, only 54% of people have access to safe sanitation. Safe and accessible sanitation, a basic human right, is elusive for over 3 billion people worldwide. Why, in our modern era, do more people have mobile phones than access to something as fundamental as a toilet? Why, every day, do over 1,000 children under the age of five die from unsafe water, sanitation, and hygiene? These questions aren’t merely rhetorical, they are an invitation to reflect on disparities and to shape priorities for action. Productivity losses The impact of inadequate sanitation extends far beyond the indignity suffered by individuals. It affects health, educational outcomes, and workplace productivity. Each year, an estimated 1.4 million people lose their lives to diseases directly attributable to inadequate water, sanitation, and hygiene.

A lack of basic sanitation and hygiene is not just a cause, but a symptom of broader inequality and it is not just restricted to certain countries. Some people are surprised to learn that while the U.S. has one of the largest economies of any nation to ever exist (individual American companies have eclipsed the size of entire stock markets in other developed nations), around 1 million people in communities across this country still lack even the most basic sanitation systems. Families in some communities live with raw sewage on the ground because they have no affordable and viable treatment solutions. The economic implications of this global crisis are profound. Some nations lose up to 5% of GDP due to sanitation-related productivity losses such as missed work or school days. For international businesses, particularly those with global supply chains such as in the food and beverage industry, the impact can be even greater. Not only does safe water, sanitation, and hygiene bolster the health and wellbeing of employees, it is an opportunity to engage and strengthen local sanitation economies across entire supply chains to foster transparency and improve communities’ wellbeing. The imperative to address the crisis As we edge closer to the 2030 target of U.N. Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6.2—adequate and equitable sanitation and hygiene for all—the urgency for accelerated investment in this area cannot be overstated. We must not only harness scalable innovation and solutions available today, but collectively come together to strengthen the ecosystem needed to propel towards this goal.

The benefits of ecosystem investments—support for sanitation, plumbers, and innovation—are manifold. According to WaterAid, ensuring access to safe toilets can unlock $86 billion per year in greater productivity and reduced health costs. This is quite literally an opportunity we cannot afford to miss. The imperative to address this crisis is not just economic but moral. It speaks to our collective responsibility to uphold the dignity and health of every individual, irrespective of their geographic or economic status. The path to a more equitable and prosperous future begins with addressing the most basic of human needs. We cannot expect to achieve our collective development or societal goals if we do not empower communities with the most basic tools for building healthy and prosperous lives. The private sector can effect change As leaders in the private sector, we are uniquely positioned to effect change. By advocating for and investing in sanitation, we can drive significant social returns that extend beyond the confines of our businesses. We can leverage our resources, innovation, and influence to empower others to champion the cause of sanitation for all.