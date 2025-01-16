One reason the U.S. government is so spooked by TikTok: AI

BY Mark Sullivan4 minute read

Welcome to AI Decoded, Fast Company’s weekly newsletter that breaks down the most important news in the world of AI. You can sign up to receive this newsletter every week here.

The real reason the U.S. government wants to ban a ByteDance-owned TikTok TikTok could shut down in the U.S. as soon as January 19 if the Supreme Court doesn’t step in. The high court is now considering the constitutionality of a law passed by Congress in April mandating that TikTok find a new owner or face a ban. The government believes TikTok’s parent company, Beijing-based ByteDance, might share user data with the Chinese government. But Congress has failed to explain how such a data transfer could be so dangerous to the 170 million Americans who use TikTok. The data threat has a lot to do with AI. Congress is trying to play the “long game” with TikTok, one Washington insider tells me. China has a history of vacuuming up any data it can get its hands on, from user data to supply chain analytics to intellectual property. Per this insider, lawmakers worry that a decade from now Chinese AI may be able to access and weaponize TikTok user data to move U.S. public opinion one way or the other on key issues like tariffs. TikTok’s algorithm is already eerily good at putting videos in front of users that match their tastes, values, and sensibilities. That capability will only improve as AI models grow more sophisticated. Because AI makes generating content cheaper, the Chinese government might be able to leverage what it knows about each TikTok user, and generate content for them that’s specially tailored to persuade them.

Congressional offices have lately seen a tidal wave of calls and letters from TikTok users urging them to stop the ban. This has caused some Democratic lawmakers to change their position on the issue, according to the D.C. insider. But, ironically, it also served as a demonstration of the power of the platform to exert political force on lawmakers, which could have hardened the pro-ban positions of some lawmakers. ByteDance says it is 60% owned by international investors, 20% owned by the company’s founders and Chinese investors, and 20% owned by employees. The Chinese government owns a “golden share” of one of the company’s Chinese subsidiaries, which is said to amount to 1% of the company. But in China, the law permits the government wide access to, and influence over, private companies. For U.S. lawmakers, anything short of a total divestiture by ByteDance leaves the door open for trouble. OpenAI, Microsoft take first steps into offering AI agents Generating and summarizing text is yesterday’s news. The latest hype is around AI agents that can work independently on our behalf. And OpenAI and Microsoft are giving AI optimists plenty to get excited about.