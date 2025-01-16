Substack is trying to court displaced TikTok creators

If you’ve been on your Substack newsfeed lately, you’ve likely seen the platform rolling out a warm welcome to TikTok users, as the days count down to a potential TikTok ban in the U.S. Just this week, Best announced a new initiative to help creators transition from TikTok to Substack: “We want to help creators save their audiences and build a sustainable livelihood of subscribers before they lose what they’ve built.”

Substack is offering a $25,000 prize to the “creative genius” who can make a TikTok video that sparks a trend. However, the winner won’t be the creator with the most viral video, but rather “the one that inspires others to post their own video inviting their audience to Substack and building a sustainable future” (how Substack plans to track that remains unclear).

“The bigger the audience reaction—and the more videos it inspires on TikTok in response—the better,” the Note continues. “When your video gains traction, let us know immediately. Submit as many videos as you like and we’ll find the winner who made this viral trend happen.”