‘Just reported my old landlord’: The internet is naming and shaming L.A. landlords for price gouging during the wildfires

Los Angeles landlords are being named and shamed in an online effort to combat illegal price gouging following Southern California’s historic wildfires .

According to Ken Haskett, section chief for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, “well over 5,000 homes have been destroyed just in the Palisades.” At the same time, a grassroots effort to track price gouging has emerged in the form of a Google Sheet that’s now circulating on social media.

The document, currently listing 996 entries, aims to “name and shame” rental properties with substantial price increases. Of the 427 reviewed so far, many claims have proven legitimate. One example, a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home saw its monthly rent jump from $16,000 to $24,000 on January 9, just as 150,000 California residents found themselves displaced.

”Tonight in about an hour and a half, my chat found over 33 listings that were explicitly illegally price-gouging rental prices that weren’t already catalogued in the over 1,000 price-gouged listings on this Google doc,” another X user added. “L.A. landlords must pay for this.”